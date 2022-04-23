Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Formula 1 Commentary

Live: F1 Emilia Romagna GP FP2 as it happens

Minute-by-minute updates on Saturday practice and the sprint race for the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

Live: F1 Emilia Romagna GP FP2 as it happens

Charles Leclerc leads the early F1 drivers’ world championship by 34 points from MercedesGeorge Russell, following his dominant victory at the Australian GP last time out.

Max Verstappen will start the sprint race from pole position after topping a wet qualifying at Imola on Friday afternoon ahead of Leclerc.

Final practice for the Emilia Romagna GP gets underway at 11.30am BST (12.30pm local time), followed by the sprint race which starts at 3.30pm BST (4.30pm local time).

 

By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold

Summary

Summary
-Final practice for the Emilia Romagna GP concludes with Russell fastest for Mercedes in dry, overcast conditions
-Perez goes quickest early on as the first man to duck under 1m20s bracket on soft tyres
-Russell, who will start the Sprint race from 11th, then replaces the Mexican atop the timesheets with Perez and Leclerc his closest challengers
-The first F1 sprint race of 2022 takes place at Imola at 3.30pm BST

Leaderboard

1. Russell, Mercedes, 1m19.457s
2. Perez, Red Bull, 1m19.595s
3. Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m19.740s
4. Hamilton, Mercedes, 1m19.992s
5. Alonso, Alpine, 1m20.174s
6. Sainz, Ferrari, 1m20.258s
7. Verstappen, Red Bull, 1m20.371s
8. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 1m20.381s
9. Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1m20.439s
10. Guanyu, Alfa Romeo, 1m20.498s
Status: Live
The chequered flag is out - Russell tops FP2 for Mercedes from Perez and Leclerc.
Norris is in the cockpit of his McLaren to head out with 30s to go to check over his car ahead of the sprint race.
Magnussen has gone off track at Acque Minerali but has been able to continue without too much trouble. Sainz does the same, this time at Variante Alta, to provide a small slice of jeopardy in these closing minutes.

Five minutes to go in this session and Russell remains at the top of the times, which unless anyone goes for an unnecessary glory run it will remain that way.
Adding to that, Alonso has just set the fastest first sector time of any driver today. He's got pace in that Alpine.
Alonso has also had a decent practice session and is fifth overall for Alpine. He'll be one to watch in the sprint, starting from fifth, and set to target Norris and Magnussen starting directly ahead of him.
Perez, also on the mediums, moves up to second place with a 1m19.538s. It has been a very impressive session by the Mexican driver so far.
Sainz, on the mediums, has moved up to sixth overall 0.9s off Russell's leading effort.
Still no sign of both McLarens and Bottas after their earlier mechanical issues. All three losing valuable running and data, with the Woking team in particular set to go into the sprint and the grand prix in the dark.
That's a bit more like it from Leclerc, who goes second fastest with a 1m19.740s on the softs.
Not much headline-grabbing pace on show by the Haas pair, with Magnussen 16th and Schumacher 17th, both over three seconds off the top. But it is only practice remember.
Adrian Newey is standing at the front of the Red Bull garage with notebook in hand studying Perez's car. I wonder if he and Leclerc get their notebooks from the same place. They could, er, trade notes.
The track has gone a little quiet with teams digesting the data from the first half of the session. Both Williams are lapping, sporting a semi-livery look, as the team has stripped off the paint where possible to save weight.
Still no eye-catching lap times from the Ferrari pair, with Sainz ninth and Leclerc 10th and back in the garage, but that's not a huge surprise given the sprint weekend format.
 
Russell goes fastest with a 1m19.457s on the softs. A few more of those laps could raise eyebrows from Mercedes' rivals.
Not one for convention, Tsunoda is the only driver on the track on the hards, so he's definitely focusing on grand prix preparation rather than the sprint. He's currently fifth overall having set his personal best on the softs.
Russell is now the closest challenger to Perez at the top of the times as he sets a 1m19.956s to go 0.141s off.
Luke Smith

Trackside update

"That Ferrari looks so planted, Leclerc full of confidence in particular - and just after that, the back end steps out! There’s a big cheer from the Tifosi trackside every time he goes past, lots of fans have climbed high walls for a better view."
Luke Smith
A double dose of bad news at McLaren following Ricciardo's earlier issue: "We're investigating a brake system issue on Lando's car which will require some time in the garage. We're aiming to get back out before the end of the session."
Luke Smith

Trackside update

"Hamilton is taking a lot less kerb than the Red Bulls or Ferraris through the Variante Tamburello. I'm also seeing Gasly often ride the first part of the chicane a lot before veering wider on exit."
Luke Smith
Plenty more lap times being clocked now with 16 cars on track currently. Hamilton pops up to second place with a 1m20.023s on his first push lap on the softs.
Leclerc appears to be heavily loaded with fuel running on the mediums as he is lapping in the 1m21s-1m22s region - two seconds slower than the Red Bulls on the softs.
Sainz makes his first venture out in the session, and his first since his Q2 crash, with an installation lap to check the car over. Elsewhere, Hamilton goes over the grass at the Variante Alta chicane having outbraked himself.
Bottas is also stuck in the garage with his Alfa Romeo on the jacks being worked on by the mechanics.

Perez upping the pace with a 1m19.878s to extend his advantage at the top of times. 12 minutes gone and still no lap times from 11 drivers, making this a very leisurely start to practice.
Both Red Bulls are on the softs which sees Perez go top with a 1m20.447s, 0.631s quicker than Verstappen's first push effort. Fully expecting to see a handful of drivers gambling on the softs for the sprint later today.
Not too many lap times clocked up in the early running but Hamilton leads from what has been delivered so far with a 1m21.880s.
Bad news for Ricciardo from McLaren: "The team are investigating an issue on Daniel's car which will delay his start to FP2. We hope to resolve the issue and get the car out before the end of the session."
In last year's sprint weekends, this was a bit of an odd session given it takes place after qualifying so it doesn't follow the familiar flow of a practice session. Lots of long running for the sprint and grand prix ahead.
Schumacher, Zhou, Russell, Vettel and Hamilton are also out on the track in the opening two minutes, aiming to maximise the dry weather running given that's what is forecast for the rest of the weekend.
Anyway, here we go for final practice, Stroll is out on the track very early on the medium tyres.

We hope Leclerc isn't memorising the names of each of the Tifosi in the grandstands in his notebook because there are a lot of them. The stands are packed out and covered in the scarlet red of Ferrari.
Leclerc is studying his notebook in the back of the Ferrari garage ahead of final practice. We're always curious to know what he's got jotted down, track and car reminders or the menu for where he is eating tonight?
But enough about what happened yesterday, that is quite literally in the past, we've got a final hour of practice to look forward to. Dry and warm conditions greet the drivers today to provide a totally new challenge.
While it was another tough day for Mercedes, with Russell 11th and Hamilton 13th, having been off the pace and then caught out by red flags and rain in Q2.

Sainz had a nightmare in qualifying, crashing during Q2, which meant he took no part in Q3 and will start the sprint in 10th place. Norris and Magnussen, who also both had offs in qualifying, profited to take third and fourth respectively.
Here's a quick recap on Friday's action in case you missed it: Verstappen grabbed pole position ahead of Leclerc in qualifying in a session stalled by five red flags. It was wet and wild and has shaken up the grid for the sprint race.
Hello, buongiorno and welcome to Saturday's F1 action at Imola. Coming up is the second and final practice session - remember it is the sprint race schedule format this weekend.
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel

4 h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari's Russian F1 tester Shwartzman to drive under Israeli licence

15 min
3
Formula 1

Alpine F1’s early season engine troubles triggered by porpoising

45 min
4
Formula 1

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

1 d
5
Formula 1

How Mercedes is chasing “painful” F1 issues that are slowing Hamilton

3 h
Latest news
Ferrari's Russian F1 tester Shwartzman to drive under Israeli licence
Formula 1

Ferrari's Russian F1 tester Shwartzman to drive under Israeli licence

15m
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Prime
Formula 1

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

23m
Alpine F1’s early season engine troubles triggered by porpoising
Formula 1

Alpine F1’s early season engine troubles triggered by porpoising

45m
Live: F1 Emilia Romagna GP FP2 as it happens
Formula 1

Live: F1 Emilia Romagna GP FP2 as it happens

1 h
Binotto: Sainz has to manage pressure of racing front-running F1 car
Formula 1

Binotto: Sainz has to manage pressure of racing front-running F1 car

1 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Emilia Romagna GP Sprint Qualifying Race 00:53
Formula 1
17 h

Starting Grid for the Emilia Romagna GP Sprint Qualifying Race

How Controversy at Imola Changed F1 Forever 07:36
Formula 1
19 h

How Controversy at Imola Changed F1 Forever

Track Guide: Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari - Emilia Romagna GP 2022 00:41
Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022

Track Guide: Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari - Emilia Romagna GP 2022

Virtual Onboard - Miami Circuit 01:43
Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022

Virtual Onboard - Miami Circuit

Virtual Onboard - Imola Circuit 01:28
Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022

Virtual Onboard - Imola Circuit

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.