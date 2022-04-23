Live: F1 Emilia Romagna GP FP2 as it happens
Minute-by-minute updates on Saturday practice and the sprint race for the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.
Charles Leclerc leads the early F1 drivers’ world championship by 34 points from Mercedes’ George Russell, following his dominant victory at the Australian GP last time out.
Max Verstappen will start the sprint race from pole position after topping a wet qualifying at Imola on Friday afternoon ahead of Leclerc.
Final practice for the Emilia Romagna GP gets underway at 11.30am BST (12.30pm local time), followed by the sprint race which starts at 3.30pm BST (4.30pm local time).
By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold
Summary
-Final practice for the Emilia Romagna GP concludes with Russell fastest for Mercedes in dry, overcast conditions
-Perez goes quickest early on as the first man to duck under 1m20s bracket on soft tyres
-Russell, who will start the Sprint race from 11th, then replaces the Mexican atop the timesheets with Perez and Leclerc his closest challengers
-The first F1 sprint race of 2022 takes place at Imola at 3.30pm BST
Leaderboard
1. Russell, Mercedes, 1m19.457s
Five minutes to go in this session and Russell remains at the top of the times, which unless anyone goes for an unnecessary glory run it will remain that way.
Trackside update
"That Ferrari looks so planted, Leclerc full of confidence in particular - and just after that, the back end steps out! There’s a big cheer from the Tifosi trackside every time he goes past, lots of fans have climbed high walls for a better view."
Trackside update"Hamilton is taking a lot less kerb than the Red Bulls or Ferraris through the Variante Tamburello. I'm also seeing Gasly often ride the first part of the chicane a lot before veering wider on exit."
Perez upping the pace with a 1m19.878s to extend his advantage at the top of times. 12 minutes gone and still no lap times from 11 drivers, making this a very leisurely start to practice.
We hope Leclerc isn't memorising the names of each of the Tifosi in the grandstands in his notebook because there are a lot of them. The stands are packed out and covered in the scarlet red of Ferrari.
Sainz had a nightmare in qualifying, crashing during Q2, which meant he took no part in Q3 and will start the sprint in 10th place. Norris and Magnussen, who also both had offs in qualifying, profited to take third and fourth respectively.