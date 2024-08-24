F1 Dutch GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3
Saturday's action from the 15th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season begins with final practice.
F1 awakens from its summer slumber with a quickfire double-header to end the European season.
Lando Norris topped a wet-to-dry FP1 from Max Verstappen, with George Russell fastest in a dry FP2 on Friday. Final practice at Zandvoort starts at 10:30am BST.
By: Haydn Cobb
- Gasly tops red-flagged Dutch GP final practice in wet conditions
- Sargeant suffers massive crash to halt session after 14 minutes
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Piastri was the only driver to reach double figures in terms of laps completed in that session (10), while Perez could only log an out-lap and an in-lap (two). Bar Sargeant's almighty crash, not a lot to learn from FP3.
Practice starts are the final order of a very strange FP3.
As a result, Gasly tops FP3 at the death! His 1m20.311s beats Magnussen by 0.139s and then comes Bottas, Norris and then Alonso who didn't go out.
Conditions have improved so much that everyone who has got a lap in is improving. So the order is totally shaken up from what we had at the time of the red flag.
So, 18 drivers are out on the track - just the sidelined Sargeant and Alonso who are not taking part. Verstappen, so eager to get going, overtakes Piastri at pitlane exit and then Russell - but touches the white line at pit exit so is shown the black and white flag.
Off we go again!
All the teams and drivers are raring to get going, but time is running out. Ah, now the session will restart with two minutes to go - that is confirmed.
That session restart time has been pushed back by two minutes and remains provisional. At most we'll get three minutes of FP3.
A marshal with the damaged car of Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, on a truck
That isn't going to buff out.
There we go - race control hopes to resume the session at 12:25pm local time. So that'll give a five-minute flurry of action, but it remains provisional as the barrier repairs are completed.
The fans are still in good spirits at least, as the circuit DJ tries to keep up the energy by banging out some tunes. The new barrier parts are being drilled into position so there should be a small window for FP3 to resume.
Some good news! The rain has stopped and the sun is trying to poke through the clouds. Still no sign of a restart, but at least the weather is improving.
Here's the developing story on Sargeant's crash.
The car of Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, burns after a crash in FP3
The track barrier repairs are ongoing and there is still no restart time for the session. The clock continues to tick down in practice sessions so whatever happens FP3 will end in 18 minutes.
Sargeant has also been to the medical centre and been given the all-clear. It was a mighty hit, so credit to the F1 and Williams safety devices for the drivers.
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, jumps out of his car after a crash in FP3
Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Williams boss James Vowles says he expects a chassis change for Sargeant's car and that it needs to assess the damage before understanding its next steps for the weekend.
The truck carrying Sargeant's smashed Williams has made it to the pitlane, as the team mechanics descend on the car to first cover it up from external eyes and then lift it off the truck. A chunk of metal barrier is being replaced having been damaged in the crash, so a session restart time is a way off.
The red flag remains out as the car recovery and track clean-up continues. At the time of the red flag, Alonso had just gone quickest with a 1m21.461s from Piastri.
That is likely to be Sargeant's day over given how wrecked his car is, but is that car repairable for Sunday? Very different circumstances, but Sargeant has already missed one race this season due to Williams car damage...
The Williams driver has said he is OK over team radio after a few heavy breaths and he has walked away from the car unaided. The FIA medical car has been deployed which is protocol for a crash that exceeds a certain level of g-force.
Sargeant has run over the grass on the exit of Turn 3 and it has sent him around and into the barriers at high speed. The rear end takes a mighty hit which causes the fire to ignite.
Thankfully the American driver hops out of his Williams to safety with his car in flames. The marshals get to work to put the fire out but that car looks a write off.
Sargeant has had a big crash at Turn 4! The red flag is out as his car is on fire stationary on the track.
The FIA is going to speak to Hulkenberg after the session for driving his car in an unsafe condition after returning to the pits with his damaged Haas.
A few drivers are going off now, trying to find the limits of grip, as both Magnussen and Alonso take trips over the gravel, but are each able to continue without an issue.
Replays reveal it was another brake issue for Hulkenberg, as he locks up into the corner and is powerless to stop has car drifting into the barrier. "It's again the same as yesterday, I touched the brakes and I lock up," he said.
Hulkenberg is having a weekend to forget so far... he has gone off at Turn 12 and destroyed his front wing in the barrier. He is able to get going and return to the pits but his Haas has suffered a lot of damage.