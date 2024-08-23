F1 Dutch GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1
Friday's opening action from the 15th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season
F1 awakens from its summer slumber with a quickfire double-header to end the European season.
First practice starts at 11:30am BST, with FP2 following at 3pm BST.
By: Sam Hall, James Newbold
- Lando Norris fastest in FP1 for Dutch Grand Prix, which concludes with constantly improving times on drying surface
- Session began in rainy and windy conditions, with all drivers using full wet tyres, before switching to intermediates and then to softs (aside from the Ferraris running mediums) at the end
- Norris beat local hero Verstappen to the top spot by 0.201s, with Hamilton third and Sainz the best medium runner in fourth
- Hulkenberg and Gasly among the drivers to traverse the gravel trap in slippery conditions, while Verstappen had a spin and numerous drivers visited the escape road at Turn 1
- Ferrari test driver Robert Shwartzman tries out for Sauber and ends up 16th, replacing Zhou Guanyu
- Alpine confirmed Jack Doohan as a 2025 driver ahead of FP1
Looking ahead to the weekend, four different teams are in the top four positions. That's the kind of shuffle you want!
Quietly, Albon slipped in a lap that put him sixth fastest!
The final exchange sees Verstappen go to the top, only to be immediately pushed back by Norris, who ends FP1 fastest with a 1m12.322s.
Very little is changing, as Hamilton climbs to second - behind only Norris.
There's the chequered flag and here come the final times.
Norris is again fastest but there are only a few hot laps now being registered, as the drivers charge batteries for one final push lap in this session.
Gasly holds up Verstappen who goes third, running side-by-side through the final banked corner.
A 1m13.766 for Russell as the clock dips below five minutes remaining.
Going against the grain, Ferrari have sent Leclerc and Sainz out on the medium tyre. Even at this early stage, this could indicate how much focus they are putting on qualifying.
Verstappen improves to P4 as Norris further lowers the benchmark with a 1m14.519s.
A 1m15.971s from Piastri on his second tour moves him to the top. But Russell spoils the party again, with a 1m15.900s to displace the Australian.
Slipping and sliding, Norris and Piastri go three seconds faster than the previous best. Norris tops the order now with a 1m17.885s as Russell splits the McLaren pair.
Out comes Norris and Russell too, both also on softs.
Slick tyres! Piastri has a set of softs fitted to his McLaren. He is yet to set a time, so this is even more of a trip into the unknown.
And now, Tsunoda returns to the pits and the track has fallen completely silent.
As the Sauber pair return to the pits, Tsunoda is now the only driver remaining on the track with 15 minutes remaining.
Shwartzman is taking full advantage of his FP1 outing here, leaping to third with a 1m20.857s. Currently, he's 12 places and over two seconds better off than Zhou.
Yellow flags in sector one briefly. It's not entirely clear why. We'll update you if/when a replay makes this clear!
Off goes Gasly at Turn 1, bouncing through the gravel after his latest effort pushed him to fourth, behind Norris, Russell and Verstappen.
Norris puts in his first timed effort and his 1m20.392s sees him jump to the top. Given the varied conditions, it's difficult to read too much into the times just yet.
A penalty has already been handed out. Pitlane speeding for Sargeant and a 100 EURO fine. Small change.
The track looks like it is drying fairly quickly now. It doesn't seem out of the question that slicks could be seen by the end of this hour - so long as no more rain falls.
But Verstappen's stay at the top is shortlived, as Russell goes 0.8s faster to push back the Red Bull driver.
This time, it's top spot for Verstappen. A 1m21.300s is just shy of 5s faster than Leclerc's previous best.
Intermediate tyres seem to be in vogue now, with Russell, Ocon and Hamilton on the green-wall compound.
Verstappen was on target to go top with his initial effort but he clips the inside kerb at Turn 12 and spins.
Verstappen is the first to try the intermediate rubber, but more rain is reportedly expected in a few minutes.
Not a timed effort in the end for Perez. An out and an in lap is all she wrote, but here comes Verstappen, much to the delight of the home fans.