Livefeed
The Chinese GP qualifying as it happened
The fifth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season continues with the sprint race and grand prix qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-GAMBLER (AS/CO/IN/LA/NC/OH/VA) 21+, (KY) 18+
By: Haydn Cobb, Ewan Gale
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Status: Stopped
And that's us done! Thank you so much for joining us today, we will be back for coverage of the Chinese Grand Prix tomorrow.
Until then, keep across the website for all the latest news from the paddock. Bye!
Until then, keep across the website for all the latest news from the paddock. Bye!
Replays of Verstappen's pole lap are just mind-boggling.
The Red Bull is not showing a hint of squirming - complete control.
The Red Bull is not showing a hint of squirming - complete control.
Interesting to hear from Alonso that he had thought about aborting his lap following a small error.
Just goes to show you the difference track evolution can make.
Just goes to show you the difference track evolution can make.
There is also Hamilton fighting through from 18th on the grid. Can the Mercedes driver scored solid points?
So it is a Red Bull front-row lockout for tomorrow's grand prix, but if the sprint is anything to go by then the fight for the podium will be anything but boring.
Alonso: "Sector 1, I had a moment and nearly lost the car but we didn't give up, we kept pushing all through the lap."
Perez: "I nearly got knocked out in Q1. I just made it through, it was a messy start to qualifying.
"In the end, not enough to get Max but overall, a tremendous team result."
"In the end, not enough to get Max but overall, a tremendous team result."
Verstappen: "That final lap felt pretty decent, the conditions were pretty good, it was a lot of fun."
Bottas couldn't get ahead of Hulkenberg and Russell with his only lap of the session.
The Mercedes will line up ahead of the Haas and Sauber.
The Mercedes will line up ahead of the Haas and Sauber.
Ferrari will be disappointed to be sat three cars behind the Red Bulls on the grid.
A potentially painful race battling for the final podium place waits in store.
A potentially painful race battling for the final podium place waits in store.
What a battle for second in qualifying there. Sensational stuff from each of six drivers on their final laps.
The times still tumble... Alonso to the front row now! What a lap from the Aston Martin driver.
But wait: PEREZ! It's an all-Red Bull front row for the Chinese Grand Prix.
But wait: PEREZ! It's an all-Red Bull front row for the Chinese Grand Prix.
Sainz and Leclerc are both slower than Hulkenberg through the first sector. Two green sectors though.
Three minutes remaining on the clock and the cars are flooding back onto the track.
The lull didn't last long...
The lull didn't last long...
Piastri has asked McLaren to check the floor as he returns to the pits.
He ran wide at the final corner on his fastest lap.
He ran wide at the final corner on his fastest lap.
Hulkenberg's first lap was better than Russell's, with both using a set of used softs.
Bottas is yet to set a time.
Bottas is yet to set a time.
It may have been a good first sector for Alonso but he can manage only second, 0.394s down on Verstappen.
Norris and Piastri are fourth and fifth, Sainz and Leclerc sixth and seventh.
Norris and Piastri are fourth and fifth, Sainz and Leclerc sixth and seventh.
Sainz may well be happy - he went faster than team-mate Leclerc at the end there, having been in the barrier a short time before.
Bottas has put in a stunner at the end of the session to knock Stroll out and put the Sauber into Q3! The Finn has been on it this weekend.
Ocon is across the line but can't get out of the bottom five, neither can Albon.
Perez flies up to second to knock Ricciardo out.
Perez flies up to second to knock Ricciardo out.
Sainz has safely negotiated the first sector as Stroll goes sixth, before Hulkenberg does so himself.
Verstappen goes faster AGAIN! A 1m33.764 now makes the gap to Norris 0.666s. This is utter dominance.
Russell crosses the line and ends up third fastest, 0.663s down on Verstappen's session-topping effort.
How much track evolution will there be in the final two minutes to come? Everyone but Norris is on track.
How much track evolution will there be in the final two minutes to come? Everyone but Norris is on track.
Verstappen has joined Russell on the track, as have Gasly and the two Aston Martins.
Russell is up on the time he needs for Q3 but some way down on the fastest of the session.
Russell is up on the time he needs for Q3 but some way down on the fastest of the session.
The hurried work has turned a relaxed atmosphere with smiles in the Ferrari garage. What a difference 10 minutes can make.
The session will restart in three minutes and Sainz already has tyres on his car ready to go. What a bit of luck that is.
Trending
1.
2.
3.
4.
Latest news
Long Beach IMSA: Cadillac scores 1-2 in action-packed sprint race
Long Beach
Long Beach IMSA: Cadillac scores 1-2 in action-packed sprint race
The unusual extra motivational bet that capped Neuville’s WRC Croatia display
Rally Croatia
The unusual extra motivational bet that capped Neuville’s WRC Croatia display
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole
Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole
Latest videos
F1 Teams Concerns about the 2026 Regulations Changes
30:34
F1 Teams Concerns about the 2026 Regulations Changes
F1 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Preview – Everything You Need To Know
23:58
F1 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Preview – Everything You Need To Know
The 2025 F1 Calendar – Does it Make Sense?
19:45
The 2025 F1 Calendar – Does it Make Sense?
Top Comments