Formula 1
Livefeed

F1 live: Follow the Chinese GP as it happens

The fifth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season concludes with the main event for the Chinese Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.

By: Haydn Cobb, Ewan Gale

Summary

Summary
  • Verstappen takes dominant win in the Chinese GP
  • Norris grabs second place for McLaren
  • Ricciardo, Tsunoda and Bottas retire from the race
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Norris, McLaren
  3. Perez, Red Bull
  4. Leclerc, Ferrari
  5. Sainz, Ferrari
  6. Russell, Mercedes
  7. Alonso, Aston Martin
  8. Piastri, McLaren
  9. Hamilton, Mercedes
  10. Hulkenberg, Haas
Status: Stopped
With that, it is time for us to sign off. Thank you for joining us for the Chinese GP, we'll be back for the Miami GP on 3-5 May. Until then have a lovely rest of your Sunday and go well!
Here's the full race report on the Chinese GP.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Verstappen's winners' trophy is another one which lights up and it resembles the old winners' wreaths drivers used to get. The drivers get busy with the fizzy and that's it for the Chinese GP!
Now for the Dutch and Austrian national anthem duo, not heard that one in a while...
The cooldown room is always a fascinating watch. The top three all react in shock to the Stroll on Ricciardo crash and had no clue it happened at the first safety car restart. Then Norris, on seeing Tsunoda's crash with Magnussen, says it reminded him of being sent into orbit by Kvyat on his first Chinese GP five years ago. Ah, memories.
Verstappen on his latest win: "It felt amazing, all weekend we were incredibly quick. It was enjoyable to drive the car, on all three compounds. The car was on rails."
Norris predicted he'd finish far behind both Ferraris: "I made a bet on how far we'd finish behind the Ferraris today and I thought 35s but I was very wrong! Happy to be wrong with myself and the bet."
Norris on second place: "Surprised, very happy for the whole team, they deserve it, great pitstops. Today worked out and I don't know why as I didn't expect the race to work out like it did."
Perez on third place: "[Strategy] yes, it really cost us, as with the safety car we lost two places and we did most of the race on the hards. But at least we got to the podium, but it would've been nice to be 1-2."
Zhou has been given a special spot on the main straight behind the top three - minus Norris - as he hops out to wave to his home fans. The Sauber driver covers his face as he is getting emotional to the reception. Sweet.
Norris has missed the memo for the top three to park on the start/finish straight, as he stops at pit entry, reverses, but then commits to stopping in the pitlane parc ferme.
And the final points position goes to Hulkenberg which is a big win in the battle of the midfield.
Norris on team radio: "Whoop whoop whoop! I told you we would get passed by the Ferraris... great race, I don't know, how but fantastic, well deserved."
Piastri battled the damage to his car to hold off Hamilton, who will no doubt be glad to pick up points after a nightmare opening to his race from 18th on the grid.
Verstappen says the car was "on fire" which is in the positive sense, unlike when his car was literally on fire at the Australian GP.
Alonso couldn't bridge the gap to Russell as that duo finish sixth and seventh.
Norris takes a really impressive second place, as Perez completes the podium. Leclerc is fourth from Sainz in fifth.
Verstappen wins the Chinese Grand Prix! It is a sprint and grand prix double!
The Dutch driver starts the final lap of a flawless performance.
Verstappen reports he ran over the debris dropped by Zhou's clip with Magnussen and asks Red Bull to check his tyre sensors. All is OK. That's probably the only thing that has gone wrong for Verstappen today.
Zhou was late pulling out on the straight to pass Magnussen and that has left a trail of front wing endplate on the racing surface.
More cheers from the crowd as Zhou gets past Magnussen. It's great to see such a big crowd in Shanghai and they are getting plenty to shout about.
Just three laps to go and this one is drifting to its conclusion. Verstappen is comfortable out front and Norris is safe to second ahead of Perez.
Not a standout day for Gasly but the Alpine is up to 13th after a move on Magnussen at Turn 6.
Make that eight seconds for Alonso to close in. He may run out of time but his pace is electric.
Alonso now has 10 seconds to make up on Russell if he wants to take sixth in this race.
The closest battle in the top 10 is now Piastri and Hamilton, the duo separated by 1.5s.
The Ferraris are stuck in no man's land between the podium places and the charging Alonso with Leclerc fourth and Sainz fifth. A solid but unspectacular result if it ends that way.
Zhou made a stop a few laps ago for a set of soft tyres and is now charging.
Another move on Sargeant gives the fans more to cheer about down at the hairpin.
Make that seventh as Piastri is easily overcome at the hairpin.
Norris has got the gap on Perez over 5s at the start of lap 50. The McLaren driver has second place nailed on unless his tyres fall off a cliff.
That was lairy for Alonso as he dips into the gravel at the final corner but survives on full opposite lock. Phew!
He translates that second life into a move on Hamilton at Turn 6 - P8.
Sainz is told to watch out for Alonso at the end of the race. The pair are split by 15s and four places, so this will be one hell of a charge by the Aston is he makes up that gap in seven laps.
Easy as you like for the Aston Martin into the hairpin as Alonso slots down the inside of Hulkenberg. Hamilton next.
The speed of the fresh medium tyres is unbelievable right now. Alonso has made up two seconds on Hulkenberg like it was nothing and is now eyeing ninth.
Perez lost two-tenths of a second to Norris on the last lap. The McLaren driver is doing exactly what he needs for second place.
That is a point for Alonso now as he easily passes Ocon. He has the fastest lap now as well!
With 10 laps to go, the drivers to watch to the end of the race are Alonso and Perez. How high can Alonso climb on these fresh mediums and can Perez catch and pass Norris for second?
There's the first move back towards the points for Alonso - Albon is dispatched. 
A bizarre strategy from Aston Martin though.
Verstappen has cleared off into the distance once again, with a 8.3s lead over Norris, but the McLaren driver has battled back to keep the gap at 4.1s over Perez.
That stop has put Ocon into 10th! That would be huge for Alpine. A long way to go yet though.
