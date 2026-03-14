It might be time to have a conversation about Ocon. His Haas boss Ayao Komatsu caused a stir in the off-season by saying the team expected more from the grand prix winner last year, in what was a frustrating debut campaign for Ocon at the American outfit.

What makes it worse is that towards the end, his younger team-mate Oliver Bearman started to get the better of him and that has continued into 2026. How does Ocon overturn this?