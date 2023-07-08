Subscribe
Formula 1 Livefeed

F1 live: British GP qualifying as it happened

Follow the live action as the Formula 1 British Grand Prix continues with final practice and qualifying on Saturday.

By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall

Summary

Summary
  • Another pole for Verstappen ahead of Norris and Piastri
  • Eliminated in Q2: Hulkenberg, Stroll, Ocon, Sargeant and Bottas
  • Knocked out in Q1: Perez, Tsunoda, Zhou, de Vries and Magnussen
  • Q1 red-flagged with 3m11s left as Magnussen stops on track
  • Hamilton spins into the gravel in Q1, but manages to continue
  • The track is mostly dry for the start of qualifying, with all drivers on slicks
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen
  2. Norris
  3. Piastri
  4. Leclerc
  5. Sainz
  6. Russell
  7. Hamilton
  8. Albon
  9. Alonso
  10. Gasly
Status: Stopped
Until then, here is the full report from qualifying. As ever, thanks for joining us for that enthralling session! 

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-british-gp-verstappen-denies-norris-in-wild-qualifying-session/10493346/
And with that, it's time to wave goodbye until the race tomorrow. McLaren fans, go to sleep and dream of a win for Norris and Piastri!
To the amusement of the crowd, Norris adds that: "Max ruins everything," after narrowly missing out on pole position.
"This makes up for everything," said Norris.
 
A celebration for Williams with Albon in P8. It's easy to forget what a good result that is given the pace shown to this point across the weekend.
This will be McLaren's first front-row start at Silverstone since the 2008 race. On that occasion, it was Kovalainen in P2. 

The team went on to win that race with Hamilton. Could Norris or Piastri achieve something similar?
So, behind Verstappen, it's very much two-by-two. McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes before Albon, Alonso and Gasly complete the 10.
 
 
Five in a row for Verstappen, but the real celebrations are in the McLaren garage.
Verstappen will start the British Grand Prix from pole position but McLaren, take a bow! Norris P2 and Piastri P3! What an effort!
But it's short-lived, as Verstappen returns to the top with a 1m26.720s.
Norris goes fastest!
Hamilton improves and recovers back past Alonso but he is only P7!
Sainz improves but is only third.
Leclerc goes second, one-tenth off Verstappen.
The timing screens are lighting up with purple all over the place!
The two Ferrari drivers will begin their efforts first, with Leclerc leading the pack.
Escaping notice, Piastri has positioned his McLaren in third ahead of the final runs.
Four minutes remain and we're about to see the drivers return to the track but all on fresh tyres this time.
But here's Verstappen. His 1m27.084s is over six-tenths clear of Hamilton, who remains second as all the times are registered. 

Norris is slowest of the 10.
Here come the times and Hamilton's 1m27.717s is better than either Albon and Russell.
Verstappen is the only driver of the 10 circulating that is on fresh soft tyres. The rest only have one fresh set, so are saving them for later on.
One Red Bull, two McLarens, one Williams, two Ferraris, one Aston Martin, one Alpine and two Mercedes. Who wins this party?
And here we go! Q3 is go!
In a change from Q2, DRS has now been enabled for Q3.
 
 
Hamilton survived in P8 by a relatively comfortable three-tenths in the end.
A Verstappen P1 could have been predicted, but Piastri, Norris and Albon directly behind, certainly could not have!
Sargeant pits and saves Russell from a Q2 exit. Hulkenberg, Stroll, Ocon, Sargeant and Bottas are the drivers out.
Stroll and Ocon are out as Hulkenberg improves, but only to P11.
Piastri goes second and Hamilton is now P8.
Verstappen goes fastest as the chequered flag falls.
Alonso now knocks Hamilton back to P6.
Albon now goes P2. Norris is staying put at the top, but Hamilton is rapidly being forced back.
Leclerc goes P2 and is pushed back by Sainz.
While Norris and Hamilton used fresh tyres for their latest efforts. Ferrari and the rest of the field have only now made the switch. Did McLaren and Mercedes blink too soon?
Now, the fans go wild as Hamilton goes fastest, but Norris displaces him with a 1m28.042s! A British 1-2 as things stand!
