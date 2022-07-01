Formula 1 Commentary
British GP practice as it happened
Minute by minute updates from the Formula 1 British Grand Prix Friday practice sessions.
By: Haydn Cobb, Stefan Mackley, Stephen Lickorish, Lewis Duncan
That concludes our live coverage for today. With the potential for more rain in the mix tomorrow, be sure to join us just before midday for all the build-up to FP3. Bye for now.
Here's a round-up of all the key moments from that session, in a report that had far more to discuss than our earlier FP1 summary: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-british-gp-fp2/10331192/
Add in Norris in fourth and Alonso in sixth, and the definitive order is far from clear. It all bodes quite well for tomorrow!
As the practice starts continue, that was not the most encouraging session for Red Bull. Aside from Verstappen's mysterious noise from the car, the drivers ended up fourth and seventh.
That moment aside, it has been an encouraging session for Mercedes. Hamilton was second in the overall times to Sainz and had been on par with the Ferrari lap times on the medium tyres, too. Three teams in the fight for pole, anyone?
There was something vaguely dramatic for Hamilton at the end of the session, though, as he reports: "Something might've fallen off the car at Turn 9." And there is indeed a chunk of bodywork that has been dislodged through Copse.
And we've now got the chequered flag. It may not have been the most dramatic of sessions but at least we had plenty of running and some intriguing times.
We're now into the final minute of FP2 and there's plenty of action for the fans, but not any late improvers.
Something more encouraging for Russell now as the longer runs continue, as he's told "you're matching Ferrari".
Sure enough, that lack of grip is evidenced by Russell locking up and failing to make the corner at Village.
Russell is told "no need to manage, you can push it hard", but the eighth-placed Mercedes driver responds saying "no grip". Russell is currently 0.7s slower than his team-mate.
We're normally into long-run territory at this stage of FP2, but we've got eight cars in the pits as the early weather disruption has put teams's plans up in the air.
"Floor is damaged," Vettel is told - he says he "didn't go off or wide anywhere", which means the problem sounds odd. He is currently 15th at Aston's local race.
But let's not get too carried away, this is only practice. And practice on a topsy turvy day with teams adopting different approaches.
Perez is just about the last to set a time on the softs, but only manages seventh. Red Bull not exactly flying here at the moment...
And this is something we've not said much this year! Hamilton goes P2 on the soft tyres, 0.163s slower than Sainz, and just fractionally faster than Norris.
Elsewhere, there are problems with the rear jack on Norris's McLaren as the team battles to put a fresh set of rubber on.
Latest radio report from Verstappen on the strange noise - "I heard it again," he says when asked by the team about it.
The work is finally finished at Mercedes and Hamilton heads back out on softs, as does his 2021 nemesis Verstappen.
Gasly has arrived at Silverstone with his 2023 future resolved, but it's not giving him any extra pace as he's down in 18th, the best part of a second slower than team-mate Tsunoda.
Albon was on a quick lap there until he made a slight mistake through Maggotts and had to back out of the lap.
Most drivers have now headed out on the softs, but we're still yet to see just what the Red Bulls can manage, while work continues down in the Mercedes garage on Hamilton's car.
Meanwhile, Alonso has gone fourth on his soft tyres. But we have an explanation of Sainz's slightly disappointing time as replays show he ran wide at Copse.
Sainz reclaims top spot for Ferrari - but is only one tenth faster than Norris. That is looking like an increasingly impressive time from the McLaren racer.
And we're halfway through the session now. It certainly goes quicker when there are some cars on track...
Russell now sets a better time on his softs to go fourth, but is still 0.7s slower than Norris's incredible soft-tyre time.
Down at Mercedes, there's a lot of working going on at the rear of Hamilton's car. This is costing more valuable track time for the home hero.
Bottas improves further on his latest lap to jump above Hamilton and into fifth place. Meanwhile, the Ferraris have now headed out for their soft-tyre runs.
Russell has now set a time on his softs, but is only seventh - and slower than Bottas and team-mate Hamilton's mediums time.
An interested observer is Nico Hulkenberg, the Aston Martin reserve - who was a supersub at Silverstone two years ago - watches on and chats with the marshals.
Some interesting work going on down at Ferrari as mechanics appear to be trimming the rear wing of the pacesetting Prancing Horse.
Russell now joins the driver he replaced at Mercedes out on track, and has bolted on the softs after only managing 17th on the hards earlier.
After that initial flurry, it's just Perez and Gasly out on track now - in scenes reminiscent of FP1...
