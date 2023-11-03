F1 live: Brazilian GP qualifying as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix gets under way on Friday.
Interlagos hosts the closing leg of the final triple header of the year, with just two races remaining of the 2023 season after the chequered flag falls.
While Max Verstappen and Red Bull may have respectively wrapped up the titles, the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez for second in the drivers' standings is fierce.
As is the fight at the bottom of the constructors' standings, with the margins separating Williams, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas closing at recent events.
The sole practice session of the Brazilian GP weekend will start at 2:30pm GMT, followed by qualifying at 6:00pm GMT.
By: Sam Hall, Stefan Mackley, James Newbold, Haydn Cobb
