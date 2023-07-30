Subscribe
F1 live: The Belgian GP as it happened

Follow the live action from the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.

By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall

Summary

Summary
  • Verstappen wins by over 20s from Perez, taking his 10th win of 2023
  • Starting from sixth, Verstappen takes the lead of the race on lap 17
  • Piastri retires on first lap after making contact with Sainz at the start
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen
  2. Perez
  3. Leclerc
  4. Hamilton
  5. Alonso
  6. Russell
  7. Norris
  8. Ocon
  9. Stroll
  10. Tsunoda
Status: Stopped
With that, we'll take our own leave and head off into the summer break. The next F1 race isn't until 25-27 August, the Dutch GP, so enjoy the down time ahead of the final 10 races of the 2023 season. Go well!
Verstappen's lead in the drivers' standings is up to 130 points, which means he could take the next five races off, Perez wins every race with the fastest lap bonus point in each, and he'd still be ahead on wins countback.
Given the official title of the race is "MSC cruises Belgian Grand Prix" I think you can just replace MSC with VER and that sums it up nicely. Utterly dominant once again.
Here's the full report on the Belgian GP: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-belgian-gp-verstappen-dominates-despite-grid-drop-to-lead-red-bull-1-2-/10502320/
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The winners' trophy in shipshape condition, mostly because Norris isn't around this weekend!
All very jolly between the podium trio as they make their way in front of the fans. The Dutch and Austrian national anthems are played, you know how this one goes.
 
Verstappen on his latest win: "It is a new spot P6 [to win from], it was all about getting through Turn 1 cleanly and it worked out. We made all the right moves, I just got stuck a bit in a DRS train but once that cleared I could do my own pace."
Perez on his runner-up result: "It was a good race for the team. We had a great start, to get through Charles, that was one of the targets today. I was doing my own race but Max came through pretty fast on the second stint. There was nothing I could do."
Leclerc on his Belgian GP podium: "We've had quite a positive weekend on our side in terms of pace. The race went good on my side but a shame for Carlos. But looking at the Red Bull we still have work to do."
Despite Red Bull's dominance, that is the team's first 1-2 in a grand prix since Miami back in May. But a Perez-sized hole has been the cause of that, given Verstappen has won every race since then!
Alonso takes fifth ahead of Russell and Norris, while Ocon gives Alpine some much-needed points in eighth. Stroll and Tsunoda round out the top 10.
Perez completes the Red Bull 1-2 with Leclerc in third, as Hamilton takes fourth and gets the fastest lap bonus point with a 1m47.305s in the process.
Verstappen wins the Belgian GP! That's his eighth win in a row and Red Bull's non-stop winning 2023 season continues into the summer break!
Final lap time, last orders please. Hamilton wants anything better than a 1m48.922s to get that bonus point for fastest lap.
Albon is flying in the closing stages - diving past Magnussen into the Bus Stop chicane as the pair begin their penultimate lap.
Ah, scratch that, as Hamilton pits for medium tyres to wave goodbye to the podium in the bid for that fastest lap bonus point.
Into the final couple of laps and the major points places look settled with the gaps stabilised, but Hamilton still has a small sniff of the podium, 2.8s off Leclerc.
After taking Tsunoda, Ocon has now caught and passed Stroll. The Alpine driver is up to P8. With Norris out of reach, that should be where he finishes.
Verstappen is now lapping a second a lap faster than team-mate Perez without too much trouble in the process. The Dutch driver is really in a class of his own once again today.
Russell, one of the few runners looking to stretch his race into a one-stopper, is starting to drop off the back of Alonso who is in fifth ahead of him. The gap is 2.7s, but he has 7.7s in hand over Norris in seventh.
With Norris P7 and almost certainly out of the podium running, those in charge of trophy safety can breathe a sigh of relief.
Around the outside of the first part of Les Combes, Ocon dives on Tsunoda and takes P10. Gasly is now closing the AlphaTauri down to snatch a point.
Not that many were worried, but Verstappen has this race and that ship-sculpted winners' trophy in his grasp. His lead is up to 16.2 seconds, while he says he has to hold the steering wheel really tight due to the winds. OK, Max.
One for your F1 bingo cards - Sargeant has received a black-and-white driving standards flag for track limited. One more off and he will get a five-second penalty.
Hamilton is also within three seconds of Leclerc but hasn't been making great gains as he manages his own tyres to make the finish with six laps to go.
Tsunoda's last three points finishes have call come in P10. He is currently P9 but has Ocon all over his gearbox. Behind the pair, Gasly is steaming along on fresh tyres.
Verstappen's lead is around 13s, for what it is worth, with Perez potentially keeping an eye on Leclerc behind him who has snuck up to inside 4s of him.
"I'd ask you to use your head a bit more," Lambiase advises Verstappen over team radio, still worried about tyre degradation. Verstappen replies asking to go faster to do more "pitstop training". These two.
Albon bails from his battle and pits for a final time of the day.
Verstappen's Lambiase-bothering pace hunt was to get the fastest lap back and his 1m48.922s is a full second quicker than anyone else. Mighty.
For the final point, Gasly and Albon are engaged in a thrilling battle. Gasly gains the position but Albon gets DRS from the Alpine and attempts a move around the outside of Les Combes. 

Gasly just about holds on and now Albon is forced to defend from Bottas.
Norris is 3.6s clear of Stroll in P7. If this is what a difficult day now looks for McLaren, I'm sure the team will take that!
"You used a lot of the tyre on the out-lap Max, I am not sure that was sensible," Lambiase tells Verstappen. Verstappen was trying to run the strategy in Friday qualifying and now Lambiase is trying to drive the car today. Maybe they should do a job swap.
At the end of lap 30, Verstappen takes his turn in the pitstop cycle, strapping on the customary softs, and comes out with a 8.5s lead.
Alonso also pits and stays fifth due to the gap he'd built on those behind him.
15 laps to go and Perez pits for a second time, swapping mediums for softs as well, which is effectively a free stop given those behind him had just pitted.
AlphaTauri has only featured in the points positions twice this season. In 15 laps, Tsunoda is on course to make the three! He is currently P9.
Ferrari reacts to Hamilton's pitstop and brings in Leclerc, who also swaps mediums for softs, and comes out ahead just as Hamilton gets by Alonso at La Source.
Hamilton pits again to ditch his mediums for fresh softs and drops behind Alonso, who has only pitted once, and is 3.2s back.
