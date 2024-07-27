F1 concludes its latest double-header at Spa before heading into its summer break, following a dramatic McLaren 1-2 in Hungary last weekend.

Max Verstappen put Red Bull on top in the opening session of the weekend, only for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to vault McLaren to a 1-2 in FP2.

Final practice starts at 11:30pm BST, followed by qualifying at 3pm BST.