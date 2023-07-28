F1 live: Belgian GP qualifying as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix gets under way on Friday.
F1’s final race before the summer break sees the return of the sprint race schedule, meaning Friday’s timetable is transformed into a single practice session followed by qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix.
Max Verstappen will carry a five-place grid penalty into the Belgian GP due to exceeding his gearbox allocation for the season with his Red Bull.
The Dutch driver currently leads the standings by 110 points from team-mate Sergio Perez and comes into this weekend off the back of seven consecutive victories.
The single free practice session starts at 12:30pm BST at Spa-Francorchamps, with qualifying taking place at 4pm BST.
By: Lewis Duncan, Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
