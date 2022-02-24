Formula 1 Livefeed
Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens
The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season kicks off at the Barcelona circuit in Spain. Follow the action as it happens with our live coverage.
By: Haydn Cobb, Jake Boxall-Legge
02:55 Charles Leclerc ended yesterday's morning session on top of the timesheets, but his time was beaten by Lando Norris in the afternoon session.
02:54 While we faff about trying to work out who's in the cars today, let's have a recap of yesterday's running - and the opening day of the test.
02:44 Good morning everybody! Are you ready and raring for the second day of action at Barcelona? Yes? GOOD. We'll be with you right through the day to bring you everything that happens in F1's "official shakedown event".
