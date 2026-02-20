F1 Bahrain pre-season testing live commentary and updates - day 6
Follow for updates of day six from F1 pre-season testing for the 2026 season in Bahrain
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
Sainz ended his long run after 14 laps. Ocon is still circulating on hards, 10 laps on those now. At 51 laps total for the day he's equal with Piastri.
Meanwhile Perez now on 30 laps, five laps into a stint on hards. He's been using the prototype Pirellis for most of his running thus far – 24 laps on those.
We've been remiss in not sharing ambient and track temps thus far. FOM data screen says 46C track temp, 26C ambient.
Enough to make even Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor break into a sweat.
'Mood Mondo' has a gloomy prognostication, although – *spoiler alert* – they are not really going out on a limb:
"Both Astons to retire in Australia and the first drivetrain components will be changed. How long before the engine and gearbox pool are empty? How often will Aston take a grid penalty this season? Which member of the so-called management team will be the first sacrificial lamb?"
In terms of denudation of the pool, it's looking like mid-season for some components. Remember the dog days of McLaren when Honda was going through an MGU-H every week?
That and the PU supposedly being overweight as well, with all the knock-on effects on car performance that entails.
As to when the next game of 'Spin The P45' begins, I would imagine Lawrence Stroll has started thumping his desk already.
Oscar Piastri spent a while in the garage after the red flag, amid much twiddling of tools around the rear of his McLaren, but he's getting stuck into a long run now – seven laps into a stint on scrubbed mediums, last lap 1m39.963s.
Returning to the subject at hand, Carlos Sainz did a 14-lap long run on scrubbed mediums earlier. He's currently 12 laps into another run on used mediums. 1m43.180s last time around.
It seems to be my day for catty WA messages from sundry acquaintances.
"You have outed yourself as a ponce, not just for buying posh tea, but also for buying posh loose-leaf tea rather than teabags..."
Well, loose-leaf tea can go in the wormery, you fool, whereas most teabags actually have enough plastic in to make them non-biodegradable. You don't want the worms to choke on plastic, do you?
COMING UP SMELLING OF ROSAS
Well – the cheek of it! Aston Martin might have cancelled Pedro de la Rosa's press call, but the poor lamb was obviously itching to speak to someone, and he was intercepted while in this mode by the industrious Lawrence Barretto of F1 TV.
"Yes, yesterday we had some battery issues on Fernando's car, and therefore, you know, Honda is carrying out test simulations in the test bench in Sakura.
"Due to this fact, and also the fact that we have a shortage of parts, we will be doing very limited runs today. They will be short, and they will be separated by a minimum of half an hour, so that will allow us to really look into the data and be able to test some things in these few runs.
"But yeah, we won't be doing long runs today, for sure."
So just a couple of crumbs more information than Honda shared on X-formerly-known-as-Twitter earlier.
Life is too short to drink cheap tea, of course.
'mattpallot' speaks their brains: "If the gap between the top 4 and the midfield has closed as much as it has in the last two days (from 1.5 to 2 secs down to around, and sometimes under a second), does that mean that the midfield were sandbagging for the last 2 weeks and the frontrunners weren't? Seems like an odd way around, or it means there's tonnes more to come from the top 4..."
This is testing, so it's very much a case of reading the tea leaves. And, given the state of affairs with the new regs, like reading a mixture of tea leaves from various different brands. Some like the posh stuff I got from Ocado the other week, some like the ghastly ersatz sawdust you might procure in a bargain supermarket.
Another returnee to the circuit. It is he – Leclerc! On scrubbed mediums. Ferrari still leading the lap count, 52 now.
Hulkenberg also returning to action in the Audi, bringing the team's total laps past 42 for the day. The answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe and everything?
But I digress. I continue to be fascinated by the Audi's sidepod treatment. Certainly one way to manage the wake turbulence from the front wheels, and narrowing those sidepods has created a huge space in that area.
Hadjar back out on track on a new set of mediums. It may not be for long, though, as a panning shot on F1 TV reveals flow-viz paint on the underside of the monocoque – around the driver's left thigh area.
Dear readers, please be upstanding and give a small round of applause as Cadillac reaches double figures in terms of lap count. Perez has just clocked up his 13th of the day. Lucky for some!
'hopkinsonfrank' asks: "You said they were going to do a start at the end of the afternoon session. Will they do one at the end of the morning session too? The ones from yesterday were hilarious and reminiscent of the junior pedal car races at the Goodwood Revival, when some children are really keen and race off to impress mummy and daddy while some at the back just went through the motions because they couldn't be arsed."
Very droll. And yes, there will be a practice start at the end of the morning session as well. The FIA confirmed this yesterday via a rather more useful WA message than the one I reported earlier.
And we're back in the room. Here's the lap count so far:
1 Ferrari (LEC) 50 laps
2 Mercedes (ANT) 49 laps
3 Racing Bulls (LIN) 42 laps
4 Audi (HUL) 37 laps
5 McLaren (PIA) 36 laps
6 Williams (SAI) 33 laps
7 Alpine (GAS) 32 laps
8 Red Bull (HAD) 30 laps
9 Haas (OCO) 29 laps
10 Cadillac (PER) 8 laps
11 Aston Martin (STR) 0 laps
In-car footage shows the engine was running as Antonelli coasted to a halt, but it sounded more like a 1970s two-stroke motorcycle with an illegal exhaust.
Antonelli has pulled off – as it were – on the back straight between Turns 10 and 11. He was two laps into a stint on scrubbed mediums.
And Ocon pits immediately after one lap. Clearly another systems check. He's done 26 laps overall today.
Piastri now 13 laps into a stint on mediums – total of 19 so far today. His last lap was 1m40.362s.
Ocon back out, on proper tyres this time (scrubbed mediums). He did a launch test at the pit exit, but it didn't look like he was giving it the full beans.
Lindblad, meanwhile, is out for another stint on hards after completing 14 laps on the previous set.