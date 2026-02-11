Skip to main content

F1 Bahrain pre-season testing live commentary and updates - day 1

Live Standings

Live Text

Sun

Ambiant temperature is up to 27C with track temperature 35C.

"As is typical for Bahrain's coastal circuit, it is quite windy and gusty," Fil Cleeren adds.

Video
 

Meanwhile, Racing Bulls is on 20 laps with its Red Bull Ford power unit.

No other car has done more than 10 laps. Alpine-Mercedes props up that table with just four laps for the blue-and-pink car.

Photo

Although nobody's attacking, we've still got a nice collection of lock-ups in that corner from earlier on. Check this out!

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge

Jake Boxall-Legge is at Turn 10

Nobody's really attacking at the moment, you can get a sense of the lift-and-coast, and then the continued run along the straight in seventh gear – you can hear the car starts to bounce on the limiter as it approaches T11.

 

Video
 

Colapinto takes to the track in the Alpine after what seemed like a 45-minute delay.

Photo

And we have pictures of cars on track now!

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Mercedes was the most impressive team at Barcelona in terms of pace and reliability, let's see if that's still the case here.

Stopwatch

Russell now takes the top spot by a whisker, in 1m39.419s.

Racing Bulls is the first team to reach a 10-lap tally today.

As a reference, last year's pole time was Oscar Piastri's 1m29.841s, so we're still a long way off – which is nothing surprising at this stage.

Stopwatch

Lindblad now sets the quickest time in 1m39.480.

Lindblad is now going very slowly, and got in the way of Piastri at Turn 8 as the McLaren driver just emerged from the pitlane.

Video
 
Stopwatch

Lindblad goes second-fastest on soft tyres, in 1m40.069s. Cadillac's Bottas is third, three further tenths away on mediums.

In his first run, Carlos Sainz conducted some basic aero correlation work, driving the Williams at a fixed speed of around 200km/h on the straight between Turns 3 and 4.

Ten cars have been seen on track, most of them with areo rakes, barbecue grills that measure aerodynamic data.

The Cadillac is fitted with flow-vis paint that helps engineers see airflows on the car in real life.

We're yet to see the Alpine, but we're barely 20 mins into the day.

Stopwatch

Esteban Ocon goes fastest with the first sub-100s time: 1m39.634s on soft tyres.

In other words, Williams is out on track. The team missed the Barcelona test altogether but completed two filming days in the last week.

Team boss James Vowles spoke to the media this morning in Bahrain, so you'll hear about the team's prospects very soon on Autosport and Motorsport!

Eight cars have taken to the track. We're still waiting for the Ferrari, the Mercedes and the Alpine.

Stopwatch

Verstappen sets the first time of the week, a 1m48.950s, and immediately improves to a 1m44.012s.

Green flag

Here we go! Several cars pour out of the pits, including Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) and Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls).

Now, where can we watch the test, you might ask?

We can't! Only the last hour of testing will be broadcast, which means that for most of the day we'll rely on our reporters on site, Filip Cleeren, Jake Boxall-Legge and Ronald Vording.

At least, unlike Barcelona, this test is not taking place behind closed doors.

