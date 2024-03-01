F1 live: Bahrain GP qualifying as it happened
The Formula 1 season opener continues with final practice and qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton led a surprise Mercedes 1-2 at the end of practice on the opening day of track action, but many expect Red Bull to surge back to the front come qualifying.
FP3 begins at 12:30pm GMT (3:30pm local time) with qualifying at 4pm GMT (7pm local time).
By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
If we're drawing up a team-by-team pecking order purely based on one-lap pace, then we're left with:
1) Red Bull
2) Ferrari
3) Mercedes
4) Aston Martin
5) McLaren
6) Haas
7) RB
8) Williams
9) Sauber
10) Alpine
Trending
Latest news
Verstappen: Bahrain F1 GP "couldn't have gone better"
Verstappen: Bahrain F1 GP "couldn't have gone better" Verstappen: Bahrain F1 GP "couldn't have gone better"
Sainz: "Pleasant surprise" to keep up with a Red Bull in Bahrain F1 GP
Sainz: "Pleasant surprise" to keep up with a Red Bull in Bahrain F1 GP Sainz: "Pleasant surprise" to keep up with a Red Bull in Bahrain F1 GP
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener 2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener
Latest videos
Ride Onboard with Lewis Hamilton and Our 2024 F1 Car
Ride Onboard with Lewis Hamilton and Our 2024 F1 Car
2024 Begins Here! | Bahrain F1 Track Guide
2024 Begins Here! | Bahrain F1 Track Guide
F1 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix - What Can We Expect
F1 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix - What Can We Expect