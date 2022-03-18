Formula 1 Livefeed
Live: Bahrain Grand Prix practice as it happens
The 2022 Formula 1 season officially gets underway with Friday practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix.
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Megan White
13th fastest for Zhou, which will be some crumb of comfort with Alfa Romeo as it deals with Bottas' car.
At least, Bottas WAS out for a lap, but he's retreated to the pits as his team-mate Guanyu Zhou begins a run on the soft tyres.
Hamilton gets up to P7, with a 1m34.943s. Meanwhile, his former team-mate Valtteri Bottas is back out after a misfiring issue.
Albon went very wide at Turn 4, perhaps getting caught out by traffic, but manages to lift himself into P13. There's more time in that Williams.
That's P5 for Stroll, before Leclerc goes second-fastest with a 1m34.557s lap. Top nine all within a second at this stage.
It's a 1m34.193s for Gasly who goes fastest, as Sainz now shuffles up to P2 - just under 0.5s behind the AlphaTauri.
Leclerc was on a purple lap, but had a spin into Turn 11 and had to hit the abort button. Tsunoda now goes P4, as Hulkenberg finds P8 in the timing boards.
Schumacher moves up to P11 on the mediums, before Latifi goes P5 on the softs. Russell then fires up to the top with a 1m34.629s on the soft tyres too.
We get a few more cars on track for the final 20 minutes, with more variety in tyre compounds; lots more medium and soft compounds being run for the final part of FP1.
There's a bit of a lull in proceedings at the moment - although Ocon is making up for lost time on what my gut tells me is the older sidepod design. Will need another look to confirm that...
“Halfway through the session, there’s been none of the big lock-ups between Turns 9 and 10 as there was in testing. Schumacher had a small moment with his left-front a minute ago that meant he went onto the back straight sideways and slow, but that’s it so far”
Alex Kalinauckas
On those softs, Ocon duly moves up to P4 in the times - two Red Bulls and two Alpines occupy the top four.
Ocon is back out after his sidepod fixes - on the soft tyre. Mainly hard-tyre running going on down the field, as teams focus on mileage rather than outright fast laps.
Perez improves his time in P3, getting within a tenth of Alonso, as Russell moves up to P8. It seems that there's also a little missing piece of Mercedes sitting on the straight.
"Car feels very affected by the wind," says Russell, which he experienced heavily with a "peaky" Williams last year.
Albon gets back onto the track for his first FP1 session since 2020 - having a slight snap into Turn 2 and running a bit wide as he got on the power. Sainz and Leclerc, meanwhile, move up to fourth and fifth.
Alonso goes top for now with a 1m35.247s, on the soft rubber. No having to delineate between the C4 and C5s now, so that's nice - as Verstappen now punches in a 1m34.783s to go fastest.
The drivers immediately flock to rejoin the circuit, with Gasly nipping past Tsunoda at the pit exit. Lots of learning to do in this remaining 38 minutes of running.
The session resumes, with Norris and Alonso the first to kick us back off for the remaining 40 minutes.
A look at the new Bang & Olufsen sticker on the side of the Williams - why sign a deal with a stereo company?
The TV is showing Ocon's sidepod, which had a giant hole in it. Good advertising for B, less so for the remaining WT.
Before the red flag, Verstappen moved up to P4, as Gasly went fifth and Sainz set a time to go eighth.
"The Mercedes cars were really struggling to put the power down out of Turn 10 early on - both Hamilton and Russell were squirming hard each time heading into the back straight."
Alex Kalinauckas
We've got a red flag now to pick up the bodywork - that's off the new Alpine sidepod, so not an ideal debut...
There's a yellow flag along the start-finish line, with bits of Alpine just fluttering off Ocon's car.
Norris now posts a 1m36.584s to go top for now, on the soft rubber like Ricciardo. Perez was on the hard tyres, as the two Mercs began on mediums.
It's a 1m36.918s for Ricciardo, as Perez goes P2 and Hamilton P3. Russell goes fourth for now - but we'll see those lap times come down shortly...
Leclerc kicks off with a leisurely 1m45.601s, immediately bested by Hulkenberg on a 1m42.463s, before Tsunoda drops a 1m39.225. Then Ricciardo gets into the 1m36s...
Bottas reports "quite a bit of misfiring" already on his installation lap, and thus returns to the pits.
Immediately plenty of takers to hit the track early doors - the circuit isn't at a representative stage of what we'll get in the race, but it's good to get more testing in of any new bits and/or pieces.
We're away! Charles Leclerc is first to hit the road, followed by Nico Hulkenberg, Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou.
Weather check: it's 20 degrees C in the air, and 36.3 degrees C on-track - and it's windy. Sunny, but windy.
Three minutes to go. The predictions and the discussions stop now: this is our first PROPER look at these 2022 F1 machines. To paraphrase NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip: let's go practising, you bunch of hotdogs...
Also kicking off this weekend are the Formula 2 and Formula 3 support categories; here's an F3 preview, with the season including three of this year's Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award contenders:
Even this week, there's a change - Nico Hulkenberg replaces Sebastian Vettel after the latter tested positive for COVID-19. We wish Seb a speedy recovery, and wish Hulk the best of luck as he takes on race duties for Aston Martin.
