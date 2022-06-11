Formula 1 Commentary
Azerbaijan GP qualifying as it happened
Minute by minute updates for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's Saturday practice session and qualifying.
By: Tom Howard, Megan White
Catch up with all the action from Qualifying. Report: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-azerbaijan-gp-leclerc-beats-perez-to-baku-pole/10320430/
Join us for all the coverage and reaction from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday. Lights out at midday BST.
Leclerc: "This one I didn't expect and I thought Red Bull were stronger. In the last lap everything came together."
Verstappen says that Red Bull seem to lack a bit compared to Ferrari over one lap. In the long run "our car should be quite good".
Leclerc takes his sixth pole position of the season. The Ferrari driver posts a 1m41.359s which was almost three tenths faster than Perez.
The Red Bull have only just emerged from pitlane for the final run. Red Bull tells Verstappen that Perez has an issue.
So after the first run. Sainz heads Leclerc, Perez, Verstappen, Gasly, Russell, Vettel, Hamilton, Alonso and Tsunoda.
The post-session investigation surrounding Hamilton is referring to the Mercedes driver holding up Norris (McLaren).
Perez topped the times from Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Gasly, Hamilton, Vettel, Russell, Alonso and Tsunoda. Those are the contenders for the battle for pole in Q3.
Perez to the top now with 1m41.955s. The Red Bull driver is the first to dip into the 1m41s bracket.
Vettel has now found the wall at Turn 15. He nudges the barriers with his nose and gets going again.
Verstappen and Perez start the session on the front foot. Verstappen punches in 1m42.227s which is 0.031s quicker than team-mate Perez.
