Austrian GP qualifying as it happened
Minute by minute updates from the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix Friday practice and qualifying sessions.
By: Tom Howard, Jake Boxall-Legge, Lewis Duncan, Haydn Cobb
And that's all from us - thanks for joining, and we'll be back tomorrow for all the sprint shenanigans. See you then!
Here's the report from qualifying at the Red Bull Ring: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-austrian-gp-verstappen-takes-sprint-pole-as-mercedes-pair-crash/10335026/
Sainz is third, as Perez can't improve. Russell stays fifth over Ocon, Magnussen, Schumacher, Alonso and Hamilton.
It's a 1m05.879s for Magnussen to go seventh, with Schumacher slotting into eighth. Ocon takes the flag and sits sixth for now.
Magnussen and Schumacher were first onto the scene, followed by Ocon. "We're fighting the cars in front to do the outlap you want to do," the Alpine driver is told.
So there's two and a half minutes left in the session, enough time to get a lap in. Russell's under investigation for "entering the track without permission".
Russell just lost his car at the final corner, and went backwards into the wall. Both Mercedes now out of this session.
The Mercedes driver disconsolately gets out of the car, and that'll require a clean-up crew and Austria's finest tyre-shufflers to repair the wall.
That's not something you see often at all - Hamilton got a swapper on and just skipped across the gravel and into the wall. "I'm so sorry," he says.
Schumacher's lap is chalked off for track limits. Neither Alonso or Hamilton have a representative lap either.
Sainz gets to P2 with a 1m05.300s, but Verstappen then picks up a 1m05.092s to go to the top for now.
It's a 1m05.779s for Ocon, which is beaten by Russell's 1m05.452. Leclerc then does a 1m05.183s to go top.
Progressing to Q3: Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell, Perez, Magnussen, Ocon, Alonso, Schumacher.
Bottas completed a lap but wasn't able to get into the top 10 - he stays 13th. Norris didn't get a representative lap in that stuck - a miserable day for McLaren.
Albon gets up to 10th, as Magnussen fires up to sixth place. Gasly then dumps Albon out of the top 10, as Verstappen gets up to second.
Leclerc posts a 1m05.287s to go top now, as Sainz can only go up to fourth. Norris moves up to 13th with his first push lap that didn't end in a lock-up - but it's removed for track limits.
Gasly and Tsunoda both set laps, but neither can get out of the drop zone. They're up to 13th and 14th, ahead of Norris who's yet to do a 'proper' lap.
Perez has a lap deleted and that puts the Red Bull in the drop zone, as Alonso moves up to sixth place.
Bottas puts his Alfa into P10 - a reminder that he's got new power unit parts, but won't serve the penalties until Sunday's race.
Hamilton improves to a 1m05.475s, which puts him about a tenth clear of Verstappen now. Schumacher goes P6, with Magnussen just behind him.
Albon does his first lap to get up to eighth, while Schumacher and Magnussen are about to set their first times of Q2.
Tsunoda has a lap deleted, while the bottom five of Albon, Alonso, Magnussen, Schumacher and Bottas are yet to set a time.