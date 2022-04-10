The Australian GP as it happened
Minute-by-minute updates on Friday practice for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.
By: Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard, Stefan Mackley
Summary
| Summary
| Leaderboard
Here's the full race report on the Australian GP as Leclerc scores a dominant win:
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-australian-gp-leclerc-scores-dominant-win-as-verstappen-retires/9768584/
Leclerc and company stand to attention to the winners' national anthems as is customary. The Monegasque and Italian anthems work really well together, very jolly.
Russell on his third place: "We've got to be in it to win it and capitalise on others' misfortune and obviously we got a little bit lucky today twice, but we'll take it."
"Let's go for the fastest lap at the end," Leclerc tells his Ferrari team. He's got it currently with a 1m21.291s, which is half a second faster than closest challenger Perez has achieved.