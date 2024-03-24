F1 live: Follow the Australian Grand Prix as it happens
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix reaches its climax on race day.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Mark Horsburgh / Motorsport Images
Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner is on the mic for the top three questions and first up is Sainz: "It was a really good race, I felt really good out there, of course a bit stiff and physically it wasn't easy but I was lucky that I was more or less on my own so I could manage the tyres and everything.
"Life is crazy sometimes - what happened at the beginning of the year and the podium in Bahrain, then the appendix, the comeback, the win, a rollercoaster. But I love it."
On a positive note, that would still be his best finish of the season.
On the Williams pitwall, James Vowles looks concerned.
Trending
Latest news
Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA
Latest videos
F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under
F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under
Explained: Mercedes Grabs Resta from Ferrari in F1 Staff Swoop
Explained: Mercedes Grabs Resta from Ferrari in F1 Staff Swoop
F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Preview - Everything You Need To Know
F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Preview - Everything You Need To Know
Top Comments