F1 live: Follow the Australian Grand Prix as it happens

Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner is on the mic for the top three questions and first up is Sainz: "It was a really good race, I felt really good out there, of course a bit stiff and physically it wasn't easy but I was lucky that I was more or less on my own so I could manage the tyres and everything.



"Life is crazy sometimes - what happened at the beginning of the year and the podium in Bahrain, then the appendix, the comeback, the win, a rollercoaster. But I love it."