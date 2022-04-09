Australian GP qualifying as it happened
Minute-by-minute updates on Friday practice for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.
By: Stephen Lickorish, Haydn Cobb
Leclerc on his second pole position of the season: “The lap felt good, even more as it has been a track I’ve struggled at in the past. In Q3 I managed to put everything together so it feels great.”
Verstappen on P2: "I haven't felt good in the car all weekend, I don't think there has been one lap I've felt comfortable. We'll try to analyse it. In the race it will stabilise a bit but this weekend it has been all over the place."
Leclerc is on pole for the Australian GP, with Verstappen lining up alongside him on the front row. Perez takes third place ahead of Norris, Hamilton, Russell and Ricciardo.
Disaster for Sainz who can't put a final lap together and will start the Australian GP down in ninth place.
Both Mercedes out on the track immediately and given they've needed two warm-up laps during qualifying they are maximising the time available.