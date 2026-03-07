F1 Australian GP live commentary and updates - FP3
Follow along for updates from FP3 at Formula 1's Australian GP
We'll be back in about an hour and a half for qualifying - we'll catch you then! Thanks for joining us - and don't miss the battle for pole Down Under!
Hefty shunt for Antonelli
It's going to be unlikely that Antonelli will be ready for qualifying, since that's about two hours' away...
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes crash
Photo by: Paul Crock / AFP via Getty Images
So, impressive pace from Mercedes - we were waiting for that. Will the W17 carry the same advantage into qualifying, or can the Ferraris, McLarens, or Red Bulls find something extra?
You'll want to tune in later for qualifying - it's going to be a blast.
Lindblad goes 10th fastest. Hadjar completes a lap and moves up to fifth, albeit 1.084s off the pace, and Verstappen is a tenth behind the Frenchman. Hamilton then moves up to second.
Bearman goes 10th, while Albon can't improve on 17th.
And that should be that!
Norris goes fifth fastest after a bit of traffic on his lap - but Russell pulls the pin and sets a 1m19.053s to go 0.774s clear of Leclerc's time.
Bortoleto goes seventh for now, ahead of the Red Bulls - but they're improving.
And we're back for the final four minutes! Norris and Russell hit the road, aiming to throw in a last-gasp quali simulation.
Hadjar's trying to squeeze in, but he's got a Cadillac in the way. After near-contact with an Alpine, Alonso lets the two Red Bulls into the fast lane.
And we will get going - and there'll be four minutes on the clock once we get there.
Norris sits at the head of the queue - McLaren making the most of its pitlane position.
The bits of Antonelli's car have been fished off the track - shards of carbon fibre everywhere.
We might actually get going again here - the drivers remain in the cars and raring to go...
Russell was about to set a good lap, with two purple sectors before the session was put on hold.
Antonelli's back in the garage, and looking at the data to work out why the rug was pulled from underneath him in Turn 2.
Red flag
Antonelli's put his Mercedes in the wall at Turn 2. Big crash, losing traction on the kerb and speared into the opposite wall.
He's not going to be in qualifying later, I shouldn't imagine. Toto Wolff grimaces as he sees his car is smeared across the track.
Oop, Hulkenberg has the circuit to himself and he decides to have a moment exploring the grass at Turn 13. Antonelli, Russell, Bortoleto, and others have now hit the track on softs.
We've got a little bit of a lull now - Hulkenberg's just gone out on new softs, and others will surely follow suit.
It has been quite a busy morning here in Albert Park between the FIA's early morning decision to remove the crucial straight mode zone between Turn 8 and 9, only to make a swift U-turn.
Our sources suggest the FIA made the decision based on driver feedback in Friday's night's briefing as well as overnight analysis back in Europe, with Audi being the team that was said to be on the edge with its low downforce configuration. The team has declined to comment.
Naturally, some teams went ballistic when they heard of the eleventh-hour change, just because a small minority of teams faced an potential issue. Removing such a long straight mode zone, some two hours before FP3, is a huge change to the energy harvesting strategy, the ride heights, plank wear and other parameters.
The FIA can make such a change unilaterally on safety grounds, but the teams' heavy pushback suggests it would have been much wiser to consult them first.
Ferrari looks very pacey so far. Leclerc goes for another lap and has a purple first sector, but is just a fraction off of his benchmark. 20 minutes to go, so we might have a final flurry of hot laps on fresh tyres - if, of course, the teams have enough sets.
Albon came to a stop at Turn 4, but he's moving again. He's currently 14th in the times, as Williams has come down to earth a little bit at the start of this season so far.
Alonso has dug out some pace from the Aston Martin, 2.8s off the pace after his attempt at a quali lap.
Piastri goes quickest with a 1m20.164s, but Leclerc posts a 1m19.827s to go top.
Leclerc now moves to the top of the order, setting a 1m20.271s.
Hulkenberg gets a nice tow off Verstappen to go up to fifth, before the Red Bull driver sets off on his own lap.
Piastri goes second quickest with a purple final sector, but Hamilton then moves back on top with a 1m20.176s. Bortoleto then goes sixth fastest, 0.399s off Hamilton.
Antonelli soaks up a tow from Hamilton to go quickest now, setting a 1m20.324s. Verstappen also moved up to third, setting the same lap time as Leclerc - who went fourth-fastest.
Hamilton went a smidge wide through Turn 3, locking up and missing the apex there. Bottas also followed suit, locking up both tyres.
All but Sainz and Stroll have at least one lap on the board now.
And we're back! Norris and Piastri are first to hit the road - no laps on the board so far for Piastri.
Stroll and Albon are yet to visit the circuit, while Sainz will presumably take no further part in the lap.
Sainz's car has been moved, so we should be about ready to go - plenty of drivers eager to get back on track. We've lost about five minutes of running, which isn't too bad...
Session paused
We have a red flag to move Sainz's stranded Williams - better late than never, I suppose.
Alonso had just gone out on track, and now works his way back into the garage. Once everyone's back in, they can move the car.
Sainz just lost all power coming out of Turn 13, and the retardation from the ERS stopped the car pretty quickly.
Another stoppage for Williams, after Albon had a hydraulic issue yesterday. The Grove team enjoyed a reliable pre-season, so the emergence of gremlins now will be most unwelcome.
We have a VSC, as the marshals come to move him - Sainz is trying to explain the issue.