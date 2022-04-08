Australian GP practice as it happened

Summary

- Leclerc leads FP2 for Ferrari at the revised Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne for F1's first visit Down Under since the cancelled 2020 race

- Sainz headed his team-mate in FP1, but is beaten to second in FP2 by Verstappen's Red Bull - who trailed championship leader Leclerc by 0.245s

- Vettel absent from FP2 after his Aston Martin suffered an engine issue in FP1

- The four-time world champion will visit stewards after returning to the pits on a scooter via the track, in violation of rules

- Russell ended up as the fastest Mercedes in P11, while Hamilton finished P13, 1.5s shy of Leclerc

- Debris from Stroll's sister Aston brings out red flag in FP2 after Perez's Red Bull had done the same during FP1