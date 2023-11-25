F1 live: Abu Dhabi GP qualifying as it happened
Follow the live action as the final Formula 1 practice and qualifying sessions of the 2023 season take place at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
A disrupted Friday in Abu Dhabi has left teams with little data ahead of a crucial final qualifying session of the year.
Second practice saw only 23 minutes of action after crashes for Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg, with Charles Leclerc ending the hour fastest. This followed an FP1 session that saw 10 rookie drivers replace regular runners, with both Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton among those watching from the sidelines.
Conditions in FP3 are far from representative of those that will be seen in either qualifying or the grand prix, meaning teams are likely to enter qualifying without complete certainty on set-up directions.
FP3 begins at 10:30am GMT with qualifying following at 2pm GMT.
By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold, Sam Hall
Leclerc: F1 Abu Dhabi GP front row a "big surprise" having feared Q1 exit
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen grabs pole as Hamilton, Sainz miss Q3
