Abu Dhabi GP qualifying as it happened

F1’s season finale is here, as the paddock descends on the Yas Marina circuit for the Abu Dhabi GP.

Fresh from a dramatic Brazilian GP, where George Russell led a Mercedes 1-2 in the team’s first win of the season and his maiden F1 victory, all eyes will again be on Red Bull following the team orders row that erupted at Interlagos.

Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 in FP1, while Max Verstappen topped FP2 from Russell.