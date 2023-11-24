F1 live: Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix gets under way on Friday.
By: Sam Hall, Stephen Lickorish, Haydn Cobb
Summary
|
|
Leaderboard
So, we didn't get much running in that session, but here's our round-up of the little we did have:
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-abu-dhabi-gp-fp2-report/10551055/
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Marshals remove the damaged car of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, from the circuit after a crash in FP2
But it's for two close title deciders that the race is best known for: Vettel's triumph in 2010 and Verstappen's controversial glory in 2021.
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB6
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB5
What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice
Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice
Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
Battle for P2 Going Down to the Wire | 2023 Las Vegas GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief
Battle for P2 Going Down to the Wire | 2023 Las Vegas GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief
F1 2023 Las Vegas GP: Did VEGAS Deliver?
F1 2023 Las Vegas GP: Did VEGAS Deliver?
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell kick off the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell kick off the Las Vegas Grand Prix