Former Scottish coal mine to stage next Extreme E event

Extreme E has revealed a former opencast coal mine site at Glenmuckloch in Scotland will host the second round of the 2023 season, the Hydro X Prix, on 13-14 May.

Located in Dumfries and Galloway, the disused coal mine is to be transformed into a Pumped Storage Hydropower plant and wind farm – an ideal location for Extreme E to promote electric power and clean energy solutions.

The energy project was finally confirmed last October, as landowners Buccleuch and Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners reached a deal that would see the latter lease the site and execute the energy generation project. This came almost a decade after the collapse of the mining operator in 2013.

"Extreme E uses its racing platform to tell inspirational stories of global locations on the forefront of climate issues," said series CEO Alejandro Agag of the venue for the event, which will follow the usual double-header format.

"Here in Scotland, our race site will pay homage to the much-needed transition of an old coal mine which is being given a new and exciting lease of life as a hydro-project which will provide a fully renewable energy source for the region for centuries to come."

The Scottish round is next up on the calendar following the season-opener in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Two pairings share the lead in the championship in the gender-equal series following the desert event in Neom, Molly Taylor and Kevin Hansen for Veloce Racing and Laia Sainz and Mattias Ekstrom for Sainz XE, having taken one win each in Saudi Arabia.

Catie Munnings, who shares her Andretti entry with Timmy Hansen, commented: "There’s always something unique about every Extreme E course but racing in a location like this, which is close to home, will be something special for me.

"I've heard the track will be a combination of fast sections on grass as well as drops into a quarry, which will be really interesting to see."

A further three events are scheduled for the remainder of the year following Glenmuckloch.

The series visits Sardinia on 8-9 July, a yet to be confirmed venue in the Americas on 16-17 September and then Chile for the 2-3 December finale.

