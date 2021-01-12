Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
09 Feb
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
05 Mar
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Sebring
17 Mar
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
29 Apr
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Extreme E / Breaking news

Extreme E secures Sky TV deal for UK and Ireland

shares
comments
Extreme E secures Sky TV deal for UK and Ireland
By:

Extreme E has secured a one-year deal with Sky Sports to have its races broadcast live on the subscription television service in the UK and Ireland in 2021.

The all-electric SUV off-road racing championship, founded by Alejandro Agag, will kick off its maiden season with a Desert X-Prix in Saudi Arabia across 3-4 April.

All five of the planned events for the first year - with rounds in Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Argentina completing the calendar - will now be televised live on Sky Sports.

Although it has not been confirmed which channel will host the coverage, Sky Sports F1 - dedicated to motorsport - has expanded to include live IndyCar and GT World Challenge Europe events in recent years.

The XE package will also include highlights, previews and reviews plus a magazine-style show.

Motorsport.com understands this will follow the format of the 'Street Racers' YouTube series that supports the coverage of Formula E.

It will be comprised of 26-minute 'behind-the-scenes' episodes that focus on elements such as equality, electrification and environmental sustainability.

XE chief marketing officer Ali Russell said: "Sky Sports is one of the leading sports broadcasters in the world and I'm delighted it will show Extreme E.

"The UK and Ireland has a huge appetite for motorsport and with the help of Sky Sports, we will reach a massive audience through this partnership."

In March last year, XE also landed a multi-year live broadcast agreement with the BBC, with events predominantly streamed online but with the possibility of expanding onto conventional channels.

Motorsport.com understands that the XE coverage will be produced in-house by the championship, which can then be picked up by the BBC and Sky Sports as part of non-exclusive rights deals.

Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster said: "We are really pleased to add Extreme E to our portfolio of live sport.

"The series not only brings an exciting new racing circuit to the calendar of our motorsport fans, but also carries an important message around climate change.

"At Sky, we believe that our voice and reach can play a vital role in empowering our customers, partners and industry peers to build a better world."

Sky has recently launched a Zero programme in its effort be to be net-carbon zero by 2030, which will include its studios being powered by renewable energy sources and building sustainable offices.

It has also pledged to increase the number of TV shows it creates that promote sustainability.

In addition, the broadcaster has invested £25m in alternatives to plastic while also launching its Sky Ocean Rescue initiative.

Russell added: "Our collaboration is about a lot more than airing exciting racing, as we share a common mission around the environment, it is fantastic to see the great work Sky is doing around its business practices and investments to protect our planet.

"Through our shows we will highlight the climate crisis and what we as a championship is doing to help, and how everyone can make a difference."

First full-power Extreme E group test conducted in Spain

Previous article

First full-power Extreme E group test conducted in Spain
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

F1 teams agree Bahrain March test dates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams agree Bahrain March test dates

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately

Brabec, Sunderland awarded time for aiding stricken Price
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Brabec, Sunderland awarded time for aiding stricken Price

F1 adds Imola to 2021 calendar, Australian GP moved to November
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 adds Imola to 2021 calendar, Australian GP moved to November

Ricciardo: Renault grew out of "timid" F1 team environment
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Renault grew out of "timid" F1 team environment

Suzuki MotoGP team won’t replace F1-bound Brivio
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki MotoGP team won’t replace F1-bound Brivio

Latest news

Extreme E secures Sky TV deal for UK and Ireland
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Extreme E secures Sky TV deal for UK and Ireland

First full-power Extreme E group test conducted in Spain
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

First full-power Extreme E group test conducted in Spain

HWA replaced by Hispano Suiza in Extreme E
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

HWA replaced by Hispano Suiza in Extreme E

WRC legend Loeb to race Hamilton’s Extreme E entry
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

WRC legend Loeb to race Hamilton’s Extreme E entry

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams agree Bahrain March test dates

1h
2
Dakar

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash

5h
3
Formula 1

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium

1d
4
Formula 1

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately

23h
5
Dakar

Brabec, Sunderland awarded time for aiding stricken Price

19min

Latest news

Extreme E secures Sky TV deal for UK and Ireland
Extreme E

Extreme E secures Sky TV deal for UK and Ireland

First full-power Extreme E group test conducted in Spain
Extreme E

First full-power Extreme E group test conducted in Spain

HWA replaced by Hispano Suiza in Extreme E
Extreme E

HWA replaced by Hispano Suiza in Extreme E

WRC legend Loeb to race Hamilton’s Extreme E entry
Extreme E

WRC legend Loeb to race Hamilton’s Extreme E entry

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade
Extreme E

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Nico Rosberg 10:56
Extreme E
Oct 27, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Nico Rosberg

Extreme E first season schedule reveal 08:29
Extreme E
Dec 17, 2019

Extreme E first season schedule reveal

Extreme E at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 01:07
Extreme E
Jul 8, 2019

Extreme E at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Introducing the Extreme E E-SUV ODYSSEY 21 01:01
Extreme E
Jul 5, 2019

Introducing the Extreme E E-SUV ODYSSEY 21

Take a tour of the 'bonkers' ship that is also a racing paddock 04:41
Extreme E
Feb 4, 2019

Take a tour of the 'bonkers' ship that is also a racing paddock

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.