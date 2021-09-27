Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022
Endurance News

SRO won't rule out 2022 Suzuka 10h amid 1000km return talk

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Gary Watkins

Stephane Ratel says his eponymous SRO organisation is not giving up on holding the Suzuka 10 Hours next year despite SUPER GT having raised the prospect of resurrecting the track’s previous 1000km fixture.

SRO won't rule out 2022 Suzuka 10h amid 1000km return talk

The Suzuka 10 Hours was first held in 2018 as the spiritual successor to SUPER GT’s blue riband Suzuka 1000km event, but exclusively for GT3 cars as part of the SRO’s Intercontinental GT Challenge series.

But the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 10 Hours to be cancelled both last year and this year, and it’s still unclear whether it will return in 2022.

A provisional 2022 calendar released by Japanese national federation JAF made no mention of the 10 Hours, while SUPER GT is set to hold its Suzuka round on the late August weekend traditionally reserved in past years for the 1000km.

GTA chairman Masaaki Bandoh suggested in his regular pre-race press conference at the most recent SUPER GT round at Sugo earlier this month that the 10 Hours would not be held in 2022, potentially opening the door to a 1000km revival.

However, Ratel revealed to Motorsport.com that no decision has been made on whether the 10 Hours is definitely off for 2022.

“When they [Mobilityland, Suzuka track owner] approached us [the SRO], their main motivation to turn the 1000km into the 10 Hours was to have an international race,” said Ratel. “And we did that: it was really international.

“Could we imagine that they keep the 10 Hours as their big international event and also have the 1000km? I don't know. But I am sure we would be informed if they were to stop and return to the GTA.”

 

This year’s IGTC calendar has been slimmed down to just three races – the Spa 24 Hours, Indianapolis 8 Hour and Kyalami 9 Hour – following the cancellation of both the Suzuka race and the Bathurst 12 Hour due to the global health crisis.

The SRO did consider holding an alternative Asian race for 2021 before deciding to press on with a three-round schedule.

“We would love to go back [to Suzuka] and it is a fantastic event,” added Ratel. “We asked ourselves at SRO if we wanted to replace it [as the Asian IGTC round for 2022] and we decided to have the race at Suzuka or not to do it.”

For his part, Bandoh stressed that no decision had been taken about whether the 1000km would definitely return for the first time since 2017 next year.

“We have not decided at all,” he said at Sugo. “Fuji Speedway has expressed a desire to hold a 500-mile race, but we have to think about things like how many spectators will be allowed to be able to hold it.

“It seems Suzuka will not hold a 10-hour race next year, so now we have to think about whether we can hold the 1000km.”

shares
comments
Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022

Previous article

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

28 min
2
Formula 1

Mercedes vows to be "really aggressive" in fight against Red Bull

1 h
3
NASCAR Cup

Joey Gase transported to local hospital after Vegas crash

7 h
4
Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for Russian GP pitlane entry incident

17 h
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP

16 h
Latest news
SRO won't rule out 2022 Suzuka 10h amid 1000km return talk
Endu

SRO won't rule out 2022 Suzuka 10h amid 1000km return talk

18m
Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022

Aug 27, 2021
Is this motorsport’s greatest wet-weather drive?
Endu

Is this motorsport’s greatest wet-weather drive?

Jul 9, 2021
BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde
Endu

BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde

Jun 8, 2021
Estre: Nurburgring 24h win payback for near misses
Endu

Estre: Nurburgring 24h win payback for near misses

Jun 7, 2021
Latest videos
Live - 6 hours of Porsche Ring 06:00:00
Endurance
Aug 19, 2021

Live - 6 hours of Porsche Ring

Live - Round 4: Pukekohe (Final) 06:00:00
Endurance
Jun 25, 2021

Live - Round 4: Pukekohe (Final)

Live - 6 Hours of Auto24Ring 06:30:00
Endurance
Jun 18, 2021

Live - 6 Hours of Auto24Ring

Live: Round 2 - Taupo 06:00:00
Endurance
Jun 11, 2021

Live: Round 2 - Taupo

24 Hours of Nurburgring - Race finish 01:09
Endurance
Jun 6, 2021

24 Hours of Nurburgring - Race finish

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Jerez WSBK: Rea leads the way in Friday practice at Jerez Jerez
World Superbike

Jerez WSBK: Rea leads the way in Friday practice at Jerez

Opinion: Why Davies was the right rider in the wrong era
World Superbike

Opinion: Why Davies was the right rider in the wrong era

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Trending Today

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

Mercedes vows to be "really aggressive" in fight against Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes vows to be "really aggressive" in fight against Red Bull

Joey Gase transported to local hospital after Vegas crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joey Gase transported to local hospital after Vegas crash

Norris gets reprimand for Russian GP pitlane entry incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for Russian GP pitlane entry incident

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP

Mercedes "adamant" about pitting after Hamilton ignored first call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes "adamant" about pitting after Hamilton ignored first call

SRO won't rule out 2022 Suzuka 10h amid 1000km return talk
Endurance Endurance

SRO won't rule out 2022 Suzuka 10h amid 1000km return talk

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call

Latest news

SRO won't rule out 2022 Suzuka 10h amid 1000km return talk
Endurance Endurance

SRO won't rule out 2022 Suzuka 10h amid 1000km return talk

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Supercars wants 'premium' Bathurst GT event in 2022

Is this motorsport’s greatest wet-weather drive?
Endurance Endurance

Is this motorsport’s greatest wet-weather drive?

BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde
Endurance Endurance

BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.