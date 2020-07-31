Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP3 in
17 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Practice in
7 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Wittmann glad "obvious" DTM team orders now banned

shares
comments
Wittmann glad "obvious" DTM team orders now banned
By:
Co-author: Jamie Klein
Jul 31, 2020, 3:08 PM

BMW driver Marco Wittmann has come out in support of the DTM’s decision to outlaw team orders, saying their use became too “obvious” at times for fans.

Motorsport.com revealed in June that the DTM has agreed to ban team orders in 2020 following a meeting of the ITR advisory board, which includes members from both Audi and BMW.

Team orders have been commonplace in the DTM due to heavy involvement from manufacturers, who have often manipulated race results in order to favour their best-placed drivers in the championship.

Wittmann was especially critical of Audi last year, telling Motorsport.com at Brands Hatch that it was “pretty clear” that the marque had favoured Nico Muller and Rene Rast in the race at the expense of its other drivers.

Asked again by Motorsport.com about his thoughts on team orders now that they’ve been outlawed, Wittmann said: “At the end it’s a good decision to ban the team orders. We’ve seen in the past, sometimes it was a little bit too obvious, which is not nice for the fans and for the spectators. 

“For the overall brand, I can understand [why they were used], but at the end we mainly race for the fans, for spectators and this is something they don’t want to see. 

“So I think it’s a good decision to do so and let’s see how it goes through the season. First of all we start the season there’s anyway completely free racing and we go for the win."

Read Also:

 

Loic Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix, Audi RS 5 DTM

Loic Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix, Audi RS 5 DTM

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Duval, who was the main driver to lose out at Brands Hatch last year, feels that the new rules, coupled with Audi’s decision to withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020, will allow drivers to race freely throughout the season.

“I think Audi always wanted to have free races, but when you fight against other constructors who are [also] using a strategy, and your drivers are taking points away from each other, maybe someone from another constructor wins even if you have the fastest car,” Duval told Motorsport.com.

“But I’m convinced this year because it’s the last year of Audi in the DTM and also the new regulations, we will have free races the whole season which is cool for the series in general. 

“Last year I could have won two races I think, Norisring and Brands Hatch, but as everybody knows we are working for a brand and we had a strategy to follow. 

“But this year will be a bit different which is nice for all the drivers, even though target number one is still for an Audi to win. That will be the main difference for this year."

Motorsport.com also quizzed Rast about the ban on team orders, but the two-time champion simply smiled at the question and didn't offer any comment.

Duval suggests DTM should merge with another series

Previous article

Duval suggests DTM should merge with another series

Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Drivers Loic Duval , Marco Wittmann
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
16m

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return

British GP: Stroll leads FP2 as Albon crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
59m

British GP: Stroll leads FP2 as Albon crashes

British GP: Verstappen quickest, Vettel hits trouble in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

British GP: Verstappen quickest, Vettel hits trouble in FP1

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
51m

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes

Racing Point awaiting clarification for Perez's F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Racing Point awaiting clarification for Perez's F1 return

Hamilton takes upgraded MGU-K after reliability concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton takes upgraded MGU-K after reliability concerns

Brundle debunks Vettel interview conspiracy theory
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brundle debunks Vettel interview conspiracy theory

Racing Point has no issues with Perez’s Mexican trip
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Racing Point has no issues with Perez’s Mexican trip

Latest news

Wittmann glad "obvious" DTM team orders now banned
DTM DTM / Breaking news
1h

Wittmann glad "obvious" DTM team orders now banned

Duval suggests DTM should merge with another series
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Duval suggests DTM should merge with another series

What to expect from the 2020 DTM season
DTM DTM / Preview

What to expect from the 2020 DTM season

BMW's Eng "cannot imagine" motorsport without DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

BMW's Eng "cannot imagine" motorsport without DTM

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Hulkenberg won the race against time for shock F1 return

16m
2
Formula 1

British GP: Stroll leads FP2 as Albon crashes

59m
3
Formula 1

British GP: Verstappen quickest, Vettel hits trouble in FP1

4
Formula 1

2020 F1 British GP practice results: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes

51m
5
Formula 1

Racing Point awaiting clarification for Perez's F1 return

1h

Latest videos

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

Latest news

Wittmann glad "obvious" DTM team orders now banned
DTM

Wittmann glad "obvious" DTM team orders now banned

Duval suggests DTM should merge with another series
DTM

Duval suggests DTM should merge with another series

What to expect from the 2020 DTM season
DTM

What to expect from the 2020 DTM season

BMW's Eng "cannot imagine" motorsport without DTM
DTM

BMW's Eng "cannot imagine" motorsport without DTM

Green feels "heavy-hearted" over last DTM title shot
DTM

Green feels "heavy-hearted" over last DTM title shot

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.