Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Nurburgring GP / Breaking news

Muller was losing 70bhp in Nurburgring DTM race

shares
comments
Muller was losing 70bhp in Nurburgring DTM race
By:

Audi driver Nico Muller has revealed he was losing as much as 70bhp due to a technical issue after dropping from first to fifth in the second DTM race at the Nurburgring on Sunday.

Championship leader Muller had looked favourite to claim his fifth victory of the season until the pitstop cycles, having qualified on pole and converting that into a comfortable lead over second-placed Robin Frijns.

But the 28-year-old simply couldn’t replicate the same pace in his second stint and started slipping down the order, eventually crossing the line fifth, just four tenths clear of the top BMW of Sheldon van der Linde.

While the Abt Audi team is still trying to diagnose the issue that cost him a likely victory, Muller said a sensor detected increased temperatures in the air intake, causing it to cut engine power to prioritise reliability.

This meant he was losing as much as one second per lap, allowing title rivals Frijns and Rene Rast - as well as fellow Audi driver Loic Duval - to overtake him and demote him to his joint-worst finish position of the season.

"The temperature sensor has probably given up the ghost," Muller told German TV network Sat.1. "Then the motor goes into safety mode if it reads too high temperatures. 

“To prevent the engine from going up, it reduces power, because we have to drive all year round with this engine. You can't afford to have it blow up."

Elaborating further post-race he added: “Having the first look at the data, it was clearly the case already from lap 5 on. There was a gradual increase of power loss throughout the rest of the race. So after my pitstop I immediately felt it and there I thing it was getting worse and worse.

“It was a lot of power. We checked the data, in some laps it was close to 70bhp. So this is a lot. In some laps we lost up to one second. It was a huge problem.

“I was very worried to not finish the race because the throttle pick up was so bad. The noises in the car were so different and obviously on top of that you have no power, the temperatures are not where they should be.”

Read Also:

Muller was the dominant force on the DTM’s first visit to the grand prix layout of the Nurburgring since 2004, and would have bagged a perfect score of 56 points had he won the second race on Sunday.

The Swiss driver had taken pole positions in both qualifying sessions and won Saturday’s race with over 15 seconds in hand, the second-biggest winning margin of the season so far.

“I think the car was great today, especially in the second stint when I would have loved to have a bit of showdown with Robin at the end,” he said.

“I don’t think it would have been a walk in the park like yesterday, but I’m very convinced that I would have all it takes to fight for the win. 

“With the way DRS works this year I don’t think today I would have managed to pull away but I’m sure Robin’s life would not have been as easy as it was in the end. 

“It was nearly the perfect weekend. I’m not bluffing if I say that I was probably the quickest car in every session. Then you also want to score those 56 points and we didn’t manage, it was not in our hands today.”

Related video

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins Race 2 as Muller slips to fifth

Previous article

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins Race 2 as Muller slips to fifth
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Nurburgring GP
Drivers Nico Müller
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"

The key questions about the Mugello restart crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The key questions about the Mugello restart crash

Ferrari F1 team is stuck "in a hole" right now, says CEO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari F1 team is stuck "in a hole" right now, says CEO

Russell: F1's red flag rules need changing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: F1's red flag rules need changing

Alpine announces step up to LMP1 for 2021 WEC season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Alpine announces step up to LMP1 for 2021 WEC season

Mir “will never forget” podium pass on Rossi at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir “will never forget” podium pass on Rossi at Misano

Rossi: My VR46 Academy “bred snakes” for Misano 1-2
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: My VR46 Academy “bred snakes” for Misano 1-2

Twelve drivers warned over Mugello restart crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Twelve drivers warned over Mugello restart crash

Latest news

Muller was losing 70bhp in Nurburgring DTM race
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Muller was losing 70bhp in Nurburgring DTM race

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins Race 2 as Muller slips to fifth
DTM DTM / Race report

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins Race 2 as Muller slips to fifth

Nurburgring DTM: Muller beats title rivals to Sunday pole
DTM DTM / Qualifying report

Nurburgring DTM: Muller beats title rivals to Sunday pole

Nurburgring DTM: Points leader Muller takes dominant win
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Race report

Nurburgring DTM: Points leader Muller takes dominant win

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"

2
Formula 1

The key questions about the Mugello restart crash

1h
3
Formula 1

Russell: F1's red flag rules need changing

3h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari F1 team is stuck "in a hole" right now, says CEO

5
MotoGP

Suzuki: MotoGP Stewards influence should be reduced

22m

Latest news

Muller was losing 70bhp in Nurburgring DTM race
DTM

Muller was losing 70bhp in Nurburgring DTM race

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins Race 2 as Muller slips to fifth
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins Race 2 as Muller slips to fifth

Nurburgring DTM: Muller beats title rivals to Sunday pole
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Muller beats title rivals to Sunday pole

Nurburgring DTM: Points leader Muller takes dominant win
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Points leader Muller takes dominant win

Nurburgring DTM: Muller beats Rast to Saturday pole
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Muller beats Rast to Saturday pole

Latest videos

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 2 highlights 03:41
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 2 highlights

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 1 highlights 03:44
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nürburgring feature - Sheldon van der Linde 02:05
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring feature - Sheldon van der Linde

Nico Müller becomes a father 02:10
DTM

Nico Müller becomes a father

DTM: Assen - Race 2 highlights 03:37
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.