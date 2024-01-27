DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024
The DTM is “seriously” considering putting a cap on private testing in 2024 in order to rein in costs and make the series more affordable for teams.
The DTM has previously hesitated from restricting testing in any manner, with the ADAC arguing that GT3 cars are so widely used that it would be impossible to monitor any running outside of the scheduled race weekends.
Top teams in the DTM have taken full advantage of this freedom by arranging tests at every track on the calendar except the Norisring, which being a street circuit is only available for use once a year.
It is estimated that a typical squad was devoting a third of their budget on testing alone last year, leading to calls from some quarters for an outright ban.
The ADAC is now working to cut down on unnecessary spending, with a proposal regarding testing limitations set to be submitted to teams and manufacturers before the end of January.
Speaking to Motorsport.com/Autosport at this month’s Autosport International Show, ADAC motorsport boss Thomas Voss strongly hinted that testing could be restricted in the team before the start of the 2024 season in April.
“We are seriously thinking about a test limitation, maybe not a test ban in the first step,” he said.
“We want to make the proposal to our teams and manufacturers and the next two weeks [at] latest, how to handle such a test limitation or test ban.
“But we are convinced and we were convinced also by the manufacturers and teams that it would be the best way to limit testing, yes.”
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Clemens Schmid, Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3
SRO’s GT World Challenge Europe doesn’t allow teams to test on tracks that are on the calendar, which takes away a major incentive from holding any private running as there is no direct advantage to be gained over rivals.
Fabian Plentz, whose Rutronik team switched from ADAC GT Masters to GTWCE last season, argued that the SRO-run series shows it is possible to enforce a test ban in the DTM.
Plentz also stressed that it is important to work together with teams and manufacturers before formulating any regulations regarding testing.
When Voss was asked if the ADAC is taking suggestions from entrants about restricting testing, he said: “Not anymore!
“We tried it over the last season and there are many different opinions to that, so we have to decide something.
“We spoke to the manufacturers and especially the German manufacturers are on the side of – and want – this test limitation, so I think it makes sense.”
The ADAC has three options on the table with regards to testing restrictions. These are
- An outright ban on testing from a certain date on the calendar
- No testing allowed at a venue from a certain number of a days before the race
- Each team gets a certain number of test days per year, which can be used freely
Any restriction on testing will, however, have to take GT Masters into account as several teams compete in both championships.
GT Masters is geared more towards amateur drivers and upcoming talents, and it is important that they get more freedom to test their cars outside of race weekends to hone their talent. Plus, it is part of ADAC’s business model to allow GT Masters drivers to book tracks for test sessions.
While DTM drivers won’t be able to take part in any such tests allowed under GT Masters regulations, teams could still gain some knowledge that they will be able to deploy in the DTM.
Additional reporting by Sven Haidinger
Latest news
Government cuts plunge 2024 Argentina MotoGP round into doubt
Government cuts plunge 2024 Argentina MotoGP round into doubt Government cuts plunge 2024 Argentina MotoGP round into doubt
Ferrari adds Bearman to F1 reserve roster for 2024
Ferrari adds Bearman to F1 reserve roster for 2024 Ferrari adds Bearman to F1 reserve roster for 2024
WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville leapfrogs Evans and Ogier to lead
WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville leapfrogs Evans and Ogier to lead WRC Monte Carlo: Neuville leapfrogs Evans and Ogier to lead
DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024
DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024 DTM "seriously thinking" about restricting testing in 2024
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.