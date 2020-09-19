Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Warm Up in
15 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Race in
07 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
07 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

DTM future secured with support from Audi and BMW

shares
comments
DTM future secured with support from Audi and BMW
By:

The DTM will continue to exist in 2021 after receiving support from Audi and BMW, but will reposition itself as a privateer-led, GT-based series.

The future of the DTM had been under question ever since Audi announced in April that it would exit the category after the current season, potentially leaving BMW - which itself hadn’t formally committed to 2021 - as the sole manufacturer in the category.

After Audi’s announcement, the DTM had been working to ditch the Class One ruleset it had developed with Japan’s SUPER GT series, with Motorsport.com revealing last month that it was set to adopt beefed-up GT3 cars.

Although the DTM stopped short of explaining the exact cars it will run in 2020, it confirmed that those would be based on grand tourers.

In the new era of the DTM, factory teams would be replaced by private outfits which would be responsible for raising their own budget through sponsorship and other means. Manufacturer support however would still be permitted.

The DTM said the new rules have received support from both Audi and BMW, although they will both leave the parent body ITR eV, handing over the sole responsibility of economic matters of the series to BMS and its chief Gerhard Berger.

The DTM didn’t reveal if Audi and BMW would remain in the series, although Audi has stated in the past that it would be willing to supply its R8 GT3 cars to customers interested in racing in the DTM.

BMW’s next M4-based GT3 car remains under development and it is not expected to make its race debut until at least 2022, leaving little chance of the Munich-manufacturer competing in the category next year.

Some of BMW’s customer teams continue to use the M6 GT3 - based on the now discontinued 6 Series roadcar - but the boss of its motorsport programme Jens Marquardt said earlier this month that the marque won’t bear the cost of upgrading them to GT3 Plus standards, should any of its customer want to race the outgoing model in the DTM.

Berger had previously stated that he had received expressions of interest from other manufacturers regarding competing in the DTM, but he wanted to reach a deal with Audi and BMW before beginning negotiations with other marques.

“During the past months, we have been discussing various strategic options for the future of the DTM in complex negotiations,” Berger said.

“In the past days, I have had very constructive talks with Audi and BMW. Both manufacturers enable for me to take over the full responsibility for the future of a race series in which, for the moment, primarily GT cars will be running. 

“That Audi and BMW are supporting a scenario for continuation is great news for all the employees and motorsport fans. 

“In the future, no longer the factories, but independent professional privateer teams will be competing for victories on the platform. For me, it was important that both manufacturers commit to this concept, in order for the GT models of these brands to race here as well. I have this commitment. 

“Therefore, I express my sincere thanks to the manufacturers: with their decision, they not only have contributed essentially to securing the jobs at the ITR and the DTM partners, but also enable fans and supporters to continue to enjoy top-level motorsport. 

“Now, I am looking forward to working on a sustainable strategy for the future, together with our strong partners like Sat.1, one that will thrill the fans.”

Related video

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins from Rast as Muller spins

Previous article

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins from Rast as Muller spins
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens
Le Mans Le Mans / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

The races that could fit Red Bull's 'invitational' GP idea
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The races that could fit Red Bull's 'invitational' GP idea

DTM future secured with support from Audi and BMW
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM future secured with support from Audi and BMW

Misano MotoGP: Vinales scores second straight pole
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Misano MotoGP: Vinales scores second straight pole

What McLaren's factory sale means for the future of the F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What McLaren's factory sale means for the future of the F1 team

Le Mans 24h, H1: Conway's Toyota leads, early drama in LMP2
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Race report

Le Mans 24h, H1: Conway's Toyota leads, early drama in LMP2

McLaren: No early driver swap while rivals face "disruption"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: No early driver swap while rivals face "disruption"

Latest news

DTM future secured with support from Audi and BMW
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM future secured with support from Audi and BMW

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins from Rast as Muller spins
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Race report

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins from Rast as Muller spins

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running

The other fight DTM faces to ensure its survival
DTM DTM / Breaking news

The other fight DTM faces to ensure its survival

Trending

1
Le Mans

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens

3h
2
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

3h
3
Formula 1

The races that could fit Red Bull's 'invitational' GP idea

4
DTM

DTM future secured with support from Audi and BMW

29m
5
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales scores second straight pole

3h

Latest news

DTM future secured with support from Audi and BMW
DTM

DTM future secured with support from Audi and BMW

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins from Rast as Muller spins
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins from Rast as Muller spins

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running
SGT

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running

The other fight DTM faces to ensure its survival
DTM

The other fight DTM faces to ensure its survival

Ekstrom: DTM "not suitable" for current entertainment needs
DTM

Ekstrom: DTM "not suitable" for current entertainment needs

Latest videos

DTM: Nürburgring Sprint - Race 1 highlights 03:24
DTM
2h

DTM: Nürburgring Sprint - Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nürburgring Feature - One Lap with Sheldon van der Linde 02:21
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring Feature - One Lap with Sheldon van der Linde

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 2 highlights 03:41
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 2 highlights

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 1 highlights 03:44
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nürburgring feature - Sheldon van der Linde 02:05
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring feature - Sheldon van der Linde

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.