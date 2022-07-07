Tickets Subscribe
How Mercedes scrambled to get DTM cars repaired after Norisring carnage
DTM / Norisring News

DTM drivers request repeater lights for “fair” starts

Leading DTM drivers have called on the series to incorporate repeater lights to make race starts “fair” and reduce instances of aggressive driving seen at the Norisring.

James Newbold
By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger
DTM drivers request repeater lights for “fair” starts
Listen to this article

DTM rules require drivers to line up for race starts and restarts in two-by-two formation, with start lights governing when racing can commence.

This has led to drivers trying to anticipate starts by moving out of line or holding back, resulting in bunching that many attributed to chaotic scenes in Saturday’s first race which only 11 cars finished amid multiple accidents after restarts.

Porsche factory driver Laurens Vanthoor told Motorsport.com that “70% of the field can’t see the lights” at race restarts, “so that’s why we normally always divide”.

Sunday’s race start, which followed an additional briefing in which drivers were warned about their conduct, was much cleaner with Sheldon van der Linde saying the series was clear in its expectations moving forward.

But many still believe that more can be done going forwards, with teams and drivers having requested to the DTM that it positions more lights on the pitwall to improve their visibility.

Autosport understands that the DTM is not planning to introduce repeater lights at this stage, with series organiser ITR convinced that the start of race two demonstrates it is possible to have clean starts without them.

But championship leader Mirko Bortolotti, who qualified and finished second on Sunday, told Motorsport.com's German-language sister title Motorsport-Total: "The most important thing is that everyone sees the lights.

“You have to find a solution that everyone in the field has a fair chance to know when it's green.

“That the close formation is better is no question, but we definitely need to see the lights.

“If you are on the front row of the grid, it doesn't matter. If you're at the back, it's really a big problem.”

The chaotic start to Race 1 at the Norisring

The chaotic start to Race 1 at the Norisring

Photo by: DTM

The DTM has a summer break before its next round at the Nurburgring on 27-28 August, and Grasser Lamborghini driver Bortolotti said it was vital that a solution was found before then.

“What the solution is, I'm happy to leave to the people in charge, but we have to find one," he added.

Vanthoor said that without repeater lights, race starts would continue to be a “lottery”.

“If they want us to behave professional, they should act professional and come up with a solution so every driver can see the lights and it’s not a lottery, which isn’t fair,” the Belgian said.

“It’s I think a healthy mix between what DTM wants and what they also give us and what we do in return. It’s not rocket science.

“It costs money, but you buy 20 lights and you put them on the side of the wall until the start-finish and the problem is solved.

“Small problems like this they need to address.”

How Mercedes scrambled to get DTM cars repaired after Norisring carnage
How Mercedes scrambled to get DTM cars repaired after Norisring carnage
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
