Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

DTM considered two-class structure before Audi's exit

shares
comments
DTM considered two-class structure before Audi's exit
By:
Co-author: Sven Haidinger

ITR boss Gerhard Berger has revealed he considered converting the DTM into a two-tier championship featuring both Class One and GT3 cars prior to Audi’s withdrawal from the category.

The DTM has been hit by declining entries in recent years due to a variety of reasons, with the size of the grid falling to a modern-era low of 16 cars in 2020 following the demise of R-Motorsport Aston Martin.

The drop in grid numbers began in 2017 when Mercedes, BMW and Audi all agreed to scale back their operations from eight to six cars each, slashing total entries from 24 to 18.

Mercedes then quit the DTM after the 2018 season, although the arrival of the four-car R-Motorsport squad and the two-car WRT Audi customer team meant the grid remained at 18 cars last year.

However, that number again fell in 2020 after R-Motorsport abruptly pulled out of the category, with WRT’s expanded three-car line-up and the addition of the ART BMW team only partially offsetting that loss.

Berger said he had planned to bolster the grid size by adding a second class of GT3 cars underneath the flagship Class One category, taking inspiration from the SUPER GT series with which the DTM shares the regulations with.

While SUPER GT’s flagship GT500 category comprises only 15 cars - featuring six entries from Toyota, five from Honda and four from Nissan - the series boasts a total of 45 entries in 2020 thanks to an impressive 30-car GT300 entry list.

The GT300 class features cars from three different rulesets - GT3 as well as homegrown ‘Mother Chassis’ and JAF-GT300 formulas - but GT3 has been the most predominant choice for teams in recent years.

“Yes, that was my idea, even with two levels,” Berger told Motorsport.com when asked if he considered running two separate classes in the DTM. “I wouldn’t make BoP for the two [classes]. 

“If we would have as we have now 16 Class One cars and 16 GT3 cars, for the spectator they would see the whole damn cars running. And we would have the winner in Class One and winner in GT3. But that was my thought before but now we have a different situation.

“When I was in Fuji [to watch SUPER GT] and I saw this big starting grid. If you put the GT3 away there they would also have a limited number of cars. And then you always in a very difficult situation because somebody doesn’t come anymore or whatever you have the problem that we have at the moment. 

“And when you have a big field like they have and you can mix it up, yes you have to resolve [any issues with the top class], but at the end of the day it’s a much more stable situation. 

“So that’s why this way of thinking came already much earlier. And it shows after the exit of Audi that we should have sorted it a bit earlier.”

Read Also:

Start Action

Start Action

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Related video

Wittmann: Wrong to suggest BMW back in DTM title fight

Previous article

Wittmann: Wrong to suggest BMW back in DTM title fight
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Ferrari asks for "patience" as recovery could take years
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari asks for "patience" as recovery could take years

Sainz: Run-off areas dilute “fear” of pushing too hard
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Run-off areas dilute “fear” of pushing too hard

FIA reveals plan to review F1 superlicence system
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals plan to review F1 superlicence system

Ocon: Renault can now fight for third in the championship
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon: Renault can now fight for third in the championship

Gasly form not prompting Red Bull driver swap thoughts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly form not prompting Red Bull driver swap thoughts

DTM considered two-class structure before Audi's exit
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM considered two-class structure before Audi's exit

Turkish GP eyes 100,000-strong crowd for F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Turkish GP eyes 100,000-strong crowd for F1 return

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Latest news

DTM considered two-class structure before Audi's exit
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM considered two-class structure before Audi's exit

Wittmann: Wrong to suggest BMW back in DTM title fight
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Wittmann: Wrong to suggest BMW back in DTM title fight

Demise of manufacturer-based DTM “terrible” - Haug
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Demise of manufacturer-based DTM “terrible” - Haug

Berger: BMW highly unlikely to stay in DTM under GT3 rules
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Berger: BMW highly unlikely to stay in DTM under GT3 rules

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari asks for "patience" as recovery could take years

2
Formula 1

Sainz: Run-off areas dilute “fear” of pushing too hard

27m
3
Formula 1

FIA reveals plan to review F1 superlicence system

2h
4
DTM

DTM considered two-class structure before Audi's exit

52m
5
Formula 1

Gasly form not prompting Red Bull driver swap thoughts

Latest news

DTM considered two-class structure before Audi's exit
DTM

DTM considered two-class structure before Audi's exit

Wittmann: Wrong to suggest BMW back in DTM title fight
DTM

Wittmann: Wrong to suggest BMW back in DTM title fight

Demise of manufacturer-based DTM “terrible” - Haug
DTM

Demise of manufacturer-based DTM “terrible” - Haug

Berger: BMW highly unlikely to stay in DTM under GT3 rules
DTM

Berger: BMW highly unlikely to stay in DTM under GT3 rules

Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM
DTM

Kubica losing 90% laptime on straights in the DTM

Latest videos

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights 04:00
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights 04:22
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights

DTM Lausitzring Race 2 highlights 03:53
DTM

DTM Lausitzring Race 2 highlights

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights 02:46
DTM

DTM Lausitzring Race 1 highlights

Spa: Race 2 highlights 02:55
DTM
Aug 2, 2020

Spa: Race 2 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.