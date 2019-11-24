Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Audi pitched common engine concept for DTM

shares
comments
Audi pitched common engine concept for DTM
By:
Nov 24, 2019, 11:25 AM

Audi motorsport boss Dieter Gass says his manufacturer offered a common engine concept based on its own design as a way to further reduce costs in the DTM.

Gerhard Berger's tenure in charge of the DTM, which began in 2017, began a renewed focus on reducing costs and moves such as a common aerodynamics package followed.

The DTM, Audi and BMW have said during the 2019 season that further reducing the costs of competing in DTM - which Berger claims is now comparable to a GT3 programme - is a difficult task.

But the introduction of the four-cylinder turbocharged Class One engine was a significant cost increase for 2019.

"It hasn’t been a hot topic but a few of you do know that there have been discussions about a common engine in DTM," said Gass.

"We were pushing along this project as well by offering that it could be based on our engine, so that was already showing that we are open to this kind of discussion.

"I still think that at the end of the day, in the DTM, we are having a concept which is based on many common parts.

"But the most expensive part of the car is still developing everything in the own company.

"If you want to make the next step, it’s the only possible next step if you want to talk about significant cost reduction."

Motorsport.com understands that the common engine concept was first raised last year and that the move failed to gain traction with BMW believed to have been against the idea.

When Gass' comments were put to his BMW counterpart Jens Marquardt, he said: "I think there have been discussions before about the standard engine, whoever does it [supplies the engine].

"At the end of the day, it is something where you have to carefully think what the benefit is and what’s the downside?

"If DTM goes fully to a spec car, which means there is nothing rather than the shape on the outside, there is nothing related to a manufacturer.

"It’s definitely more difficult with regards to what we want to communicate [as a marketing message]."

There is also a belief in the DTM paddock that costs will naturally reduce in 2020 as development of the Class One engine will be restricted.

Marquardt added: "We have done the step now with the four-cylinder engine and we can freeze this development based on a reliable package, then look at the next step - a common hybrid system [planned for 2022].

"Given that direction, I would honestly say it would be difficult to go for a spec engine as well because then obviously there is nothing left but the silhouette."

Berger said he did not believe the common engine was "realistic" for the DTM.

"The racing in DTM in general, the racing is a marketing tool, and everyone wants to present his own technology and this is part of the thing.

"I agree from a costs reduction [perspective], that’s the way to do it [by introducing a common engine].

"But on the other side, we have already a lot of united parts, but the engine is always a little bit different - the most sensitive."

Next article
Kobayashi: BMW's lack of Fuji pace a "big shame"

Previous article

Kobayashi: BMW's lack of Fuji pace a "big shame"
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Hockenheim II

Hockenheim II

4 Oct - 6 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton can learn from "gloves off" Brazilian GP

3h
2
MotoGP

Marquez: Honda adaptation smoother than expected

2h
3
Formula 1

Allison glad "painful" part of F1 2021 work now over

4
Supercars

Stanaway may never race again

2h
5
General

Opinion: Why the director of Ford v Ferrari took a major risk

Latest videos

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights 03:32
DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights

Latest news

Audi pitched common engine concept for DTM
DTM

Audi pitched common engine concept for DTM

Kobayashi: BMW's lack of Fuji pace a "big shame"
SGT

Kobayashi: BMW's lack of Fuji pace a "big shame"

Duval explains sighting lap crash in Fuji Dream Race
SGT

Duval explains sighting lap crash in Fuji Dream Race

Fuji Dream Race: Cassidy wins, DTM challenge fades
SGT

Fuji Dream Race: Cassidy wins, DTM challenge fades

Fuji Dream Race: Cassidy leads Duval in qualifying
SGT

Fuji Dream Race: Cassidy leads Duval in qualifying

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.