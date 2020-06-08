Top events
Esports
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Race in
23 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Next event in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Audi: Financial hurdles doomed Japanese Class One tie-up

shares
comments
Audi: Financial hurdles doomed Japanese Class One tie-up
By:
Jun 8, 2020, 2:02 PM

Audi motorsport chief Dieter Gass believes financial hurdles were the main obstacle to SUPER GT and the DTM realising the full potential of their Class One tie-up.

SUPER GT and the DTM now run to the same set of regulations as part of a unification that was officially announced in 2018, with a total of six manufacturers having built cars to Class One rules across both categories to date.

While the two series were successfully able to host a joint 'Dream Race' at Fuji Speedway in November, efforts to persuade manufacturers to enter their cars in both categories have so far proven futile.

This has come as a particularly major blow for the DTM, which has been left with only a single manufacturer in BMW due to Audi’s impending withdrawal from the series at the end of the 2020 season.

Gass believes SUPER GT manufacturers Nissan, Honda and Toyota have been hesitant in joining the DTM because it would have been expensive to run two programmes simultaneously - even if they used the same cars.

“I think the situation is very complex,” Gass said at the start of the DTM pre-season test at the Nurburgring. “You have national interests and individual strategies in terms of the manufacturers. 

“We did state we were in theory interested to run cars in Japan as well under the Class One regulations, but it is obviously there is a significant financial impact if you do so. 

“For us it would have been only possible if we reduced the amount of cars running in Germany by the same number we run in Japan. 

“And the Japanese manufacturers are in a very similar situation. They have their own championship in Japan. 

“For them, the cost of running additional cars in Germany would have been mega-high, and without having German cars in Japan to compensate for fewer cars over there, I think we need to appreciate that decision. 

“I’m not sure it was a lack of interest, I think it’s more the difficulties in realisation.”

Read Also:

BMW Motorsport director Jens Marquardt said he felt the SUPER GT manufacturers were “reluctant” to join the DTM after talks were held between both sides of the partnership last year.

“We had a lot of discussions with them, also especially at Fuji last year when we were together at the Dream Race,” said Marquardt. “It was obviously the set out of the whole Class One regulations. 

“Once we started [Class One, the aim was] that we basically get common regulations worldwide, or hopefully worldwide but at least SUPER GT and the DTM, with the target to exchange cars [between the two series], we finally come to that point. 

“Also last year, together with Gerhard [Berger] and ITR we weren’t able to convince the Japanese manufacturers. 

“From our side, as well as Audi at that time and even Aston Martin, we were prepared to go there but it looked like they were more reluctant. But at the end of the day the question is really more to the manufacturers in Japan. 

“Obviously their championship is slightly different to ours with regards to how the setup is with teams, the tyre manufacturers, the tyre kind of competition, they have. But overall that was always the intention and therefore a bit shame that we couldn’t get to that point.”

Additional reporting by Jamie Klein

Related video

Next article
Spa to open DTM season after Norisring cancellation

Previous article

Spa to open DTM season after Norisring cancellation
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM , Super GT
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes fire-up offers clues to new F1 protocols

38m
2
Formula 1

How Zoom helped change Formula 1 forever

1h
3
Formula 1

Downsizing could make Mercedes race elsewhere to keep F1 staff

4
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace says "I'm good" after scary post-race incident

5
DTM

Audi: Financial hurdles doomed Japanese Class One tie-up

23m

Latest videos

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

Latest news

Audi: Financial hurdles doomed Japanese Class One tie-up
DTM

Audi: Financial hurdles doomed Japanese Class One tie-up

Spa to open DTM season after Norisring cancellation
DTM

Spa to open DTM season after Norisring cancellation

DTM Norisring opener set to be cancelled after city verdict
DTM

DTM Norisring opener set to be cancelled after city verdict

BMW reveals liveries for 2020 DTM season
DTM

BMW reveals liveries for 2020 DTM season

DTM to return to Spa in 2020 as revised calendar is revealed
DTM

DTM to return to Spa in 2020 as revised calendar is revealed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.