Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2019, Stage 8: Loeb fastest, Al-Attiyah stretches lead

Dakar 2019, Stage 8: Loeb fastest, Al-Attiyah stretches lead
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
3h ago

Sebastien Loeb scored his fourth stage win of the 2019 Dakar Rally on Tuesday, as Nasser Al-Attiyah stretched his lead in the overall standings to 46 minutes.

PH Sport Peugeot driver Loeb began the eighth stage of the event over two hours later than his main rivals, as Dakar organisers opted to group together the top 10 in the cars running order with the top 10 bikes and top five trucks.

After dropping three minutes to Al-Attiyah in the opening portion of the 361km San Juan de Marcona-Pisco test, Loeb seized the advantage in the latter part of the stage, claiming his 14th career Dakar stage win by 7m27s.

But Toyota man Al-Attiyah still came away with an enhanced lead, as his nearest rival in the overall classification, Stephane Peterhansel, hit yet more trouble.

After Peterhansel won Monday's seventh stage, the X-raid Mini driver's quest for a 14th Dakar title took another severe blow as he dropped 24 minutes to Al-Attiyah as a result of getting stuck in the dunes twice.

As a result, Nani Roma is now X-raid's best-placed driver in the overall classification, 46m29s behind Al-Attiyah with only two stages left to run.

Loeb's pace has enabled him to get within 16 seconds of Roma for second overall by the end of the day, while Peterhansel now sits seven minutes outside of a podium place.

The two remaining Mini Buggy drivers - Cyril Despres and Carlos Sainz - both endured a disastrous stage as they got stuck in the sand early on.

Despres gave away 55 minutes to Al-Attiyah as a result but the Frenchman remains a distant fifth overall, narrowly ahead of X-raid's Kuba Przygonski, who was third on the day.

Sainz, who had just breached the top 10 on the previous stage, lost almost an hour and a half and is set to slip down the leaderboard as a result.

Sotnikov takes command in trucks

There was a change of lead in the trucks division, as Dmitry Sotnikov took over at the head of the overall classification from Kamaz stablemate Eduard Nikolaev with his first stage win of the rally.

After getting stuck in the same dunes that caused problems for Despres and Sainz, Nikolaev conceded almost exactly an hour to Sotnikov, who now holds an advantage of 26m49s with two stages left.

The nearest challenger to the Kamaz pair remains Iveco's Gerard de Rooy, 1h07m behind Sotnikov.

Chaleco Lopez racked up his third stage win on the trot in the SxS class, and took the lead overall as Reinaldo Varela got stuck and dropped almost 90 minutes.

Rodrigo Moreno is now Lopez's closest challenger, albeit 54 minutes down, followed by Gerard Farres and Varela.

Standings after Stage 8 (Cars class, Top 8):

Pos. Crew Car Time/Gap
1 Qatar Nasser Al-Attiyah
France Mathieu Baumel		 Toyota 29h15m50s
2 Spain Nani Roma
Spain Alex Haro		 Mini 4x4 46m29s
3 France Sebastien Loeb
Monaco Daniel Elena		 Peugeot 46m45s
4

France Stephane Peterhansel

France David Castera

 Mini Buggy 53m30s
5 France Cyril Despres
France Jean-Paul Cottret		 Mini Buggy 2h15m27s
6

Poland Kuba Przygonski

Belgium Tom Colsoul

 Mini 4x4 2h19m50s
7

Czech Republic Martin Prokop

Czech Republic Jan Tomanek

 Ford 2h56m07s
8 Saudi Arabia Yazeed Al-Rajhi
Germany Timo Gottschalk		 Mini 4x4 3h54m57s
Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Drivers Sébastien Loeb , Stéphane Peterhansel , Nasser Al-Attiyah
Author Jamie Klein

News in depth
