Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in progress . . .
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
First Practice in
12 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
7 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 3 in
14 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar legend Coma to serve as Alonso's co-driver

shares
comments
Dakar legend Coma to serve as Alonso's co-driver
By:
Sep 13, 2019, 8:17 AM

Dakar Rally icon Marc Coma will serve as Fernando Alonso's co-driver at Toyota Gazoo Racing as the two-time Formula 1 champion gears up for an assault on the legendary rally-raid.

Coma, 42, won the Dakar title on two wheels five times for KTM between 2006 and 2015 in a career that spanned the event's African and South American eras, and stood down from active competition following his final title.

He then joined the Dakar organisation itself as sporting director, a role he filled for three editions before quitting following the 2018 event.

Coma was alongside Alonso for both of his recent tests at the wheel of Toyota's Dakar-winning Hilux in Namibia and Poland.

“I’m really happy and proud to be part of this team and to be able to share my rally raid experience with Fernando," commented Coma.

"Even though I’ve been in this sport for a long time, this is still a new challenge for me. I never imagined that I would be in the navigator seat preparing for rally raid in a Hilux.

"Still, this new challenge really excites me because I’m confident I can bring something to Toyota Gazoo Racing and I want to push my own limits to give my best.

"Fernando and I are working really well together and I can see that he is really methodical in his approach to rally raid. He is also adapting really well to driving the Hilux and we are seeing improvements not just day by day, but run after run.”

Coma's first competitive event alongside Alonso will be this weekend's Lichtenburg 400, the fifth round of the South African Cross Country Series.

Alonso said: “Working with Marc has been fantastic. I’ve been able to learn so much from him about rally raid thanks to his wealth of knowledge and experience.

"In this type of motorsport, when you have to drive hundreds of kilometres every day, it’s very important to feel comfortable with the person in the car with you.

"Marc and I are getting along very well and we are working effectively as a unit. I’m looking forward to training in a competition environment for the first time which will be very different to our private tests, so it’ll be a good challenge and learning experience for me in the Hilux.”

Marc Coma, Fernando Alonso, Toyota

Marc Coma, Fernando Alonso, Toyota

Photo by: Toyota

Next article
Price to consult doctor after experiencing numbness on comeback

Previous article

Price to consult doctor after experiencing numbness on comeback
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now , Marc Coma
Teams Toyota Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Tech verdict: How Ferrari got it so right in Spa and Monza

2
Formula 1

Vettel too good to be written off, says Wolff

3
Formula 1

Hamilton wants challenge from rivals to continue

11m
4
Formula 1

Video: First look at F1's 18-inch tyres in action

5
Supercars

Walkinshaw rejects Courtney passion jibe

Latest videos

Dakar 1988: Prologue 05:20
Dakar

Dakar 1988: Prologue

Dakar 1989: Another day, another country 03:23
Dakar

Dakar 1989: Another day, another country

Dakar 1987: The longest stage 04:48
Dakar

Dakar 1987: The longest stage

Dakar 1984: Ickx vs Mass, heavy traffic, 6 wheel prototypes 04:14
Dakar

Dakar 1984: Ickx vs Mass, heavy traffic, 6 wheel prototypes

Tricky dune at Dakar Rally stage 01:39
Dakar

Tricky dune at Dakar Rally stage

Latest news

Dakar legend Coma to serve as Alonso's co-driver
DAKR

Dakar legend Coma to serve as Alonso's co-driver

Price to consult doctor after experiencing numbness on comeback
DAKR

Price to consult doctor after experiencing numbness on comeback

Sainz recommits to X-raid for 2020 Dakar
DAKR

Sainz recommits to X-raid for 2020 Dakar

Two-time Dakar winner Roma joins Borgward for 2020 race
DAKR

Two-time Dakar winner Roma joins Borgward for 2020 race

Alonso continues Dakar 2020 preparations in Poland
DAKR

Alonso continues Dakar 2020 preparations in Poland

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.