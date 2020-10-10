Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Race in
19 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Warm Up in
14 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
BTCC / Croft / Breaking news

Croft BTCC: Ingram under investigation after chaotic qualifying

shares
comments
Croft BTCC: Ingram under investigation after chaotic qualifying
By:

Toyota ace Tom Ingram topped a chaotic qualifying wet session for the British Touring Car Championship round at Croft, but is poised to lose pole position after apparently failing the post-session ride-height check.

Ingram took his Speedworks-run Corolla around 0.275 seconds faster than the BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R of next-quickest Josh Cook, but theirs were by no means the fastest laps recorded in the session.  

A raft of track-limits offences, predominantly for running wide at the Jim Clark Esses, included title contender Dan Cammish, who set the quickest time of the session only to be demoted to 16th in his Team Dynamics-run Honda. Surprise package Bobby Thompson also set a time good enough for the front row in his Trade Price Cars Audi S3 – and potentially pole should Ingram be excluded – only for that time to be deleted, pushing him down to seventh.

This came amid two red flags, both caused by offs for the Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50s. The first came courtesy of Aiden Moffat, before championship leader Ash Sutton then locked up into Clervaux on his first flying lap after the restart and nosed into the barriers.  

“It was an instant lock on the brakes – I couldn’t do anything to stop it,” said Sutton, who as a result of causing the red flag lost his best time, which would have classified him fourth.

To rub salt into Sutton’s wounds, he had a lap deleted for track limits earlier in the session that would put him on the front row, or pole should Ingram be excluded.

Senna Proctor was leading the way at the time of the two red-flag stoppages, having just pumped in a cracking lap in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30, and ended the session third, but it appears that he, like Ingram, failed the post-session ride-height check.

Fourth fastest, and potentially ultimately taking a front-row spot, was the older-spec AmD-run Honda of Jake Hill.

 Hill led the session early on, only for a left-front puncture to throw him into a wild trip across the gravel at Clervaux. Fifth and sixth were the two West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sports of Colin Turkington and Tom Oliphant.

Turkington was quickest in both free practice sessions, but the inclement weather got rid of the rear-wheel-drive machines’ traditional pace advantage on this circuit.

 With all his time deletions, Sutton ended up eighth behind Thompson, while the Hondas of Tom Chilton and Matt Neal – run by BTC and Dynamics respectively – completed the top 10.

Apart from Cammish, another title contender to finish the session outside the leading contenders was Rory Butcher, who drove his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus to 12th. Butcher’s team-mate Ollie Jackson was another to lose a quick time, which could have put him on the front row if Ingram is thrown out.

Silverstone BTCC: Jackson wins, Butcher escapes huge crash

Previous article

Silverstone BTCC: Jackson wins, Butcher escapes huge crash

Next article

Croft BTCC: Ingram stripped of pole, Cook inherits P1

Croft BTCC: Ingram stripped of pole, Cook inherits P1
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Croft
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Wolff exit may lead to "bad turn of events" at Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff exit may lead to "bad turn of events" at Mercedes

Eifel GP: Bottas beats Hamilton, Verstappen to pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Eifel GP: Bottas beats Hamilton, Verstappen to pole

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez

Perez says Racing Point "messed up" qualifying strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez says Racing Point "messed up" qualifying strategy

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP

Hulkenberg replaces Stroll at Racing Point for Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg replaces Stroll at Racing Point for Eifel GP

Hamilton wanted to start Eifel GP on medium tyres
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wanted to start Eifel GP on medium tyres

Latest news

Croft BTCC: Ingram stripped of pole, Cook inherits P1
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Croft BTCC: Ingram stripped of pole, Cook inherits P1

Croft BTCC: Ingram under investigation after chaotic qualifying
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Croft BTCC: Ingram under investigation after chaotic qualifying

Silverstone BTCC: Jackson wins, Butcher escapes huge crash
BTCC BTCC / Race report

Silverstone BTCC: Jackson wins, Butcher escapes huge crash

Silverstone BTCC: Turkington back in points lead after win
BTCC BTCC / Race report

Silverstone BTCC: Turkington back in points lead after win

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

2h
2
Formula 1

Wolff exit may lead to "bad turn of events" at Mercedes

3
Formula 1

Eifel GP: Bottas beats Hamilton, Verstappen to pole

2h
4
MotoGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Quartararo takes first pole since Jerez

3h
5
Formula 1

Perez says Racing Point "messed up" qualifying strategy

1h

Latest news

Croft BTCC: Ingram stripped of pole, Cook inherits P1
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Ingram stripped of pole, Cook inherits P1

Croft BTCC: Ingram under investigation after chaotic qualifying
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Ingram under investigation after chaotic qualifying

Silverstone BTCC: Jackson wins, Butcher escapes huge crash
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Jackson wins, Butcher escapes huge crash

Silverstone BTCC: Turkington back in points lead after win
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Turkington back in points lead after win

Silverstone BTCC: Cammish fends off Ingram to win opener
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Cammish fends off Ingram to win opener

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.