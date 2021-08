Paddock fire halts Snetterton British GT meeting

A vehicle in the support paddock belonging to Ginetta outfit Alastair Rushforth Motorsport caught fire during the race, which was promptly stopped while the fire was brought under control.

Team personnel from the British GT and the newly re-named GB3 championship formerly known as BRDC British Formula 3 were among those in attendance at the blaze.

Three fire engines later appeared at the scene and paddock personnel were ushered away and into an exclusion zone while the fire was treated.

A Snetterton circuit statement said: "We can confirm there’s been a vehicle fire in the paddock, which has temporarily suspended racing.

"It’s now under control thanks to the professionalism of the marshals, first respondents and fire brigade.

"We will issue further information on the event timetable in due course."

Fire in the paddock Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Angus Whiteside won the GT Academy race from Toby Trice by 3.568s, before the red flags were shown after six laps.

Snetterton is celebrating its 70th anniversary this weekend, with a 500cc Formula 3 race organised by the 500 Owners Association among the one-off additions to the race meeting schedule.

In addition to British GT qualifying, the first of two 500cc F3 races, two MSVR Elise Trophy races, and a Ginetta GT5 Challenge race have all been delayed pending further announcements from event organiser MSV.

More to follow

Fire in the paddock Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images