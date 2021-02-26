Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Practice 1 in
10 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
63 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Super Pole in
00 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Corey Heim wins Daytona ARCA season opener in OT
ARCA / Preview

ARCA East leader Max Gutiérrez looking for 2-0 start in 2021

By:

Max Gutiérrez is ready for more “fun,” which could mean back-to-back victories to open the 2021 ARCA East Series season.

shares
comments
ARCA East leader Max Gutiérrez looking for 2-0 start in 2021

Gutiérrez, a six-time Super Kart Champion and last year’s NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series champion, kicked off his first fulltime season in ARCA East with a victory in the season opener Feb. 8 at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.

The 18-year-old Mexico City native will go for his second consecutive win Saturday night at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla., in Rette Jones Racing’s No. 30 Ford.

“I still have no words to describe that moment,” Gutiérrez said of his win. “We want to keep learning and keep training as much as we can. It wouldn’t be possible without the help of many people behind this project.

“We want to focus on the next races. It was just one race that we won. Let’s keep learning. The goals for this year are to keep learning as much as we can, gain experience at (these) tracks.”

Gutiérrez also has a goal of continuing to “have fun” during his racing experience in the United States.

“It has been a few good weeks,” said Gutiérrez, who returned home to Mexico shortly after the victory at New Smyrna. “It has been fun to celebrate the win with family, friends and my partners.

“As the days approach to Five Flags, I realize it’s time to be thankful for the blessings of New Smyrna but get focused on the job ahead.”

Gutiérrez holds a three-point advantage over Sammy Smith in the series standings so his win – while huge for his career – doesn’t give him much breathing room in the title chase.

“We want to win again, but if that opportunity doesn’t present itself, we don’t need to put ourselves in a spot where we give points away and take us out of the championship,” he said.

“It’s only race two of eight, but we are points racing. Hopefully, we leave Pensacola on Saturday night with the points lead still intact.”

Gutiérrez won seven races in the NASCAR Mexico Challenge series over the past two seasons, including the season title in 2020. He made two ARCA East starts last year with a best finish of 12th at Five Flags Speedway.

“Max had never been to New Smyrna before the end of January and look what we did two weeks ago,” said team co-owner Mark Rette. “I think Max surprised a lot of people in qualifying – with a front row start and only added to it with an exclamation point with the win.

“Hopefully, we can make it double exclamation points this weekend.”

Related video

Corey Heim wins Daytona ARCA season opener in OT

Previous article

Corey Heim wins Daytona ARCA season opener in OT
Load comments

About this article

Series ARCA , NASCAR Truck
Drivers Max Gutiérrez
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

10h
2
Formula 1

Alonso will be absent from Alpine F1 launch

8h
3
Formula 1

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

13h
4
NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe says move from Xfinity to Cup "very eye-opening"

2h
5
Formula 1

Sainz coy on rumoured crash in Jerez 18-inch F1 tyre test

9h
Latest news
ARCA East leader Max Gutiérrez looking for 2-0 start in 2021
ARCA

ARCA East leader Max Gutiérrez looking for 2-0 start in 2021

1h
Corey Heim wins Daytona ARCA season opener in OT
ARCA

Corey Heim wins Daytona ARCA season opener in OT

Feb 13, 2021
Gutierrez wins ARCA East opener in wild three-wide finish
ARCA

Gutierrez wins ARCA East opener in wild three-wide finish

Feb 9, 2021
NASCAR Mexico champion Max Gutierrez moving to ARCA East
ARCA

NASCAR Mexico champion Max Gutierrez moving to ARCA East

Feb 5, 2021
USAC winner Toni Breidinger to run ARCA and Trucks in 2021
NSTR

USAC winner Toni Breidinger to run ARCA and Trucks in 2021

Feb 5, 2021
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Chase Briscoe says move from Xfinity to Cup "very eye-opening"
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Chase Briscoe says move from Xfinity to Cup "very eye-opening"

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track

COVID-19 rules leave Spire Motorsports' No. 7 team short-handed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

COVID-19 rules leave Spire Motorsports' No. 7 team short-handed

Trending Today

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Alonso will be absent from Alpine F1 launch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso will be absent from Alpine F1 launch

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

Chase Briscoe says move from Xfinity to Cup "very eye-opening"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Chase Briscoe says move from Xfinity to Cup "very eye-opening"

Sainz coy on rumoured crash in Jerez 18-inch F1 tyre test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz coy on rumoured crash in Jerez 18-inch F1 tyre test

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed

Arrow McLaren SP reveals dual liveries for 2021 IndyCar season
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Arrow McLaren SP reveals dual liveries for 2021 IndyCar season

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

Latest news

ARCA East leader Max Gutiérrez looking for 2-0 start in 2021
ARCA ARCA / Preview

ARCA East leader Max Gutiérrez looking for 2-0 start in 2021

Corey Heim wins Daytona ARCA season opener in OT
ARCA ARCA / Race report

Corey Heim wins Daytona ARCA season opener in OT

Gutierrez wins ARCA East opener in wild three-wide finish
Video Inside
ARCA ARCA / Race report

Gutierrez wins ARCA East opener in wild three-wide finish

NASCAR Mexico champion Max Gutierrez moving to ARCA East
ARCA ARCA / Breaking news

NASCAR Mexico champion Max Gutierrez moving to ARCA East

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.