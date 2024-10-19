All Series

Interview
Culture

Lance Stroll on his style evolution and a ‘gross’ superstition

With close ties to the world of fashion, the Aston Martin F1 driver shares where his off-track style ends and his on-track rituals begin.

Emily Selleck
Upd:
98

Lance Stroll is the first person to admit his sense of style has come a long way since he joined the Formula 1 grid almost a decade ago. The 25-year-old Aston Martin Racing driver, whose resume includes three podiums from more than 160 race starts, was a self-confessed “sweatpants and t-shirt guy” in the early years of his career. 

Although he’s still a fan of relaxed silhouettes and laid-back ensembles, it’s clear he’s taken some cues from his dad, fashion mogul turned F1 team owner, Lawrence Stroll. “I’ve always been around good taste in fashion,” Lance told Motorsport at BOSS’ Austin store ahead of the US Grand Prix. “I’ve been taught to have an eye for what looks good.” 

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, arrives at the track

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, arrives at the track

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lawrence made his billions working with the likes of Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger, cementing his place in the fashion industry. Stroll Sr. became such a staple of the business that in 2004, he was selected by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour to co-chair the Met Gala — an honour that was recently bestowed upon Lewis Hamilton, who will co-chair the 2025 event. 

“Maybe I’d attend down the line,” Lance said when asked whether he has any interest in the glitzy New York City soirée. “I'm thinking more about race cars right now," he added. 

As for his on-track clothing, the Canadian revealed he has some long-held superstitions surrounding his boots, gloves and even underwear. 

“You’re going to be pretty grossed out, but I try to drag [my racing boots] out for a whole season," he said.

"They get more comfortable over time as they're broken-in but there's an element of superstition in there, too. If you have a good race during the season you kind of want to hang onto the boots and the gloves," he said.

"I had lucky underwear for a bit, but that's when I was eight years old and then I got to 13 or 14 and they started getting tight so I had to give up that superstition." 

