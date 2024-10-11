No matter where you live in the US, there’s a high likelihood F1 Arcade is eyeing available properties in your area. The immersive racing experience, which opened its second American location in Washington, DC this week, is poised for rapid expansion with plans to launch 30 venues across the country over the next five years.

Much like how Topgolf revolutionized the way Americans interact with the sport of golf, F1 Arcade is aiming to translate the high-octane world of Formula 1 into an accessible, social experience for everyone — not just for die-hard motorsport fans or hobby sim racers.

“We market to a wide audience,” says Jon Gardner, US president of F1 Arcade, who oversaw the opening of the first location in Boston earlier this year (there are also venues in London and in Birmingham, UK).

“Our customers are split 50/50 male and female. We do see gamers come in but it’s not just for them. We’re seeing that Americans aren’t just here for the racing simulators, they want a full night-out with food, drinks, and entertainment. All signs point to people wanting this kind of social, immersive experience … it really is for everyone.”

F1 Arcade is not only targeting die-hard fans, but other markets, too Photo by: Farrah Skeiky

F1 Arcade founder and CEO Adam Breeden, who co-founded Puttshack — an upscale version of mini-golf — with Topgolf creators Steven and Dave Jolliffe, is no stranger to the world of sports entertainment. Gardner, who also worked at Puttshack before joining F1 Arcade, says they’ve brought learnings from these golf-centric concepts into Formula 1. “We’re asking, how do you take the magic of F1 — an experience that only 20 people in the world get to have — and bring it to the masses?”

At the core of the approach is curating an experience that’s equally enjoyable for F1 fanatics and those who have never heard of the name Max Verstappen. Only 1% of F1 viewers will ever attend a race in-person, and unlike sports like football or baseball, racing isn’t something fans can easily do in their spare time.

F1 Arcade bridges that gap between the sport and its fans, offering some of the world’s most realistic racing simulators paired with premium food and beverage options, reminiscent of F1’s ultra-exclusive Paddock Club. The result is an ideal space for fans looking to connect with one another, whether on a casual night out or during an early morning race watch party.

Along with state-of-the-art simulators, customers can enjoy premium food and beverage options Photo by: Farrah Skeiky

Community-building is central to the business’s strategy, with Gardner pointing to the number of return customers attending the Boston location’s successful watch parties. “They’re a true party,” he says of the DJ-hosted events. “People come in at 6 or 7 a.m. to watch the races - before we’re even allowed to serve alcohol. That’s how passionate they are.” He also stresses the importance of integrating into the fabric within each market they’re entering: “We want to make sure that wherever we’re going, we’re a part of the community.”

The decision to open in Washington DC — a secondary market compared to F1 hubs like Miami, Austin or Las Vegas — was strategic. “DC is such an international city, with ambassadors from all over the world, a thriving sports culture, and a sophisticated food and drink scene,” Gardner says. “There’s also a lot of F1 fans here: Union Market [where the new venue is located] has been showing races for years, and it’s always packed.”

The Boston location has already seen success by hosting race watch parties for locals Photo by: Farrah Skeiky

It’s a formula the business plans to replicate in 28 other American cities while on its pursuit to become a household name in the sports entertainment landscape. “There’s so much runway ahead of us,” Gardner says, noting new locations are slated to open in Philadelphia and Vegas in 2025. The timing is ideal, as the sport continues gaining mainstream popularity, thanks in part to next summer’s ‘F1’ movie starring Brad Pitt and growing celebrity endorsements (even presidential nominee Kamala Harris declared her love for the sport earlier this week).

And Gardner is confident the hype won’t be dying down anytime soon. “I don’t think this moment is going anywhere,” he says confidently.