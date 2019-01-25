Rolex 24: Albuquerque leads final practice for AXR
Defending Rolex 24 Hours winners, the #5 Action Express Racing team, topped the last practice session at Daytona with its Cadillac 0.4sec ahead of its nearest rival.
Filipe Albuquerque yesterday suffered a brake fire in the AXR Cadillac DPi-V.R that prevented him from setting a qualifying time but had no such issues this morning on his way to a 1min34.358sec lap of the 3.56-mile road course. Earlier this morning, it was announced that due to a travel issue for Mike Conway, the #5 Cadillac will be shared between just three drivers, the winning combo from 2018 – Albuquerque, fellow full-timer Joao Barbosa and the retiring Christian Fittipaldi.
Precisely four-tenths behind the Caddy in this last practice was the #55 Mazda of Olivier Pla, who in turn was over three-tenths up on the second AXR entry of Pipo Derani.
2016 IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud slotted his Acura ARX-05 into fourth spot ahead of the second Mazda of Rene Rast, while Stephen Simpson took sixth for JDC-Miller Motorsports ahead of the team’s first race with a DPi car.
Enzo Guibbert produced fastest LMP2 time for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport, approximately 2.3sec off the fastest DPi.
Frederic Makowiecki grabbed top spot in GT Le Mans with the polesitting #911 Porsche 911 RSR, 0.134sec ahead of the #66 Ford GT of Dirk Muller, which ground to a halt on course in the hands of Sebastien Bourdais and caused the session’s only red flag.
Jan Magnussen was third fastest in the #3 Corvette which will roll off from the front row of the GTLM field tomorrow afternoon, while Richard Westbrook produced the fourth best time this morning in the second Ford.
Pedro Lamy in the Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 was quickest of the GT Daytona entries, while Nick Cassidy put his AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus into second spot ahead of two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs from Black Swan Racing and Park Place Motorsports.
Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, Practice 4:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|5
| Christian Fittipaldi
Mike Conway
Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|24
|1'34.358
|135.823
|2
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Olivier Pla
Jonathan Bomarito
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|15
|1'34.758
|0.400
|0.400
|135.250
|3
|31
| Pipo Derani
Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|27
|1'35.087
|0.729
|0.329
|134.782
|4
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|24
|1'35.182
|0.824
|0.095
|134.647
|5
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Timo Bernhard
René Rast
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|15
|1'35.430
|1.072
|0.248
|134.297
|6
|84
| Simon Trummer
Juan Piedrahita
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|28
|1'35.467
|1.109
|0.037
|134.245
|7
|7
| Alexander Rossi
Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|19
|1'35.610
|1.252
|0.143
|134.045
|8
|50
| Kyle Kaiser
Rene Binder
Will Owen
Agustin Canapino
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|24
|1'36.017
|1.659
|0.407
|133.476
|9
|85
| Rubens Barrichello
Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
Devlin DeFrancesco
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|18
|1'36.043
|1.685
|0.026
|133.440
|10
|52
| Matt McMurry
Mark Kvamme
Enzo Guibbert
Gabriel Aubry
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|26
|1'36.433
|2.075
|0.390
|132.901
|11
|81
| Nicolas Lapierre
Henrik Hedman
Ben Hanley
James Allen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|26
|1'36.998
|2.640
|0.565
|132.126
|12
|18
| Pastor Maldonado
Roberto Gonzalez
Sebastian Saavedra
Ryan Cullen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|28
|1'37.127
|2.769
|0.129
|131.951
|13
|10
| Fernando Alonso
Kamui Kobayashi
Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|17
|1'37.228
|2.870
|0.101
|131.814
|14
|38
| Kris Wright
Kyle Masson
Cameron Cassels
Robert Masson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|27
|1'38.464
|4.106
|1.236
|130.159
|15
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|21
|1'42.478
|8.120
|4.014
|125.061
|16
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|11
|1'42.612
|8.254
|0.134
|124.898
|17
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|23
|1'42.644
|8.286
|0.032
|124.859
|18
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|22
|1'42.845
|8.487
|0.201
|124.615
|19
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
Chaz Mostert
Alex Zanardi
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|24
|1'43.175
|8.817
|0.330
|124.216
|20
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|22
|1'43.191
|8.833
|0.016
|124.197
|21
|25
| Connor de Phillippi
Augusto Farfus
Philipp Eng
Colton Herta
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|21
|1'43.210
|8.852
|0.019
|124.174
|22
|62
| James Calado
Davide Rigon
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Miguel Molina
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|25
|1'43.360
|9.002
|0.150
|123.994
|23
|4
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|23
|1'43.425
|9.067
|0.065
|123.916
|24
|51
| Pedro Lamy
Paul Dalla Lana
Mathias Lauda
Daniel Serra
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|26
|1'44.632
|10.274
|1.207
|122.486
|25
|14
| Austin Cindric
Jack Hawksworth
Richard Heistand
Nick Cassidy
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|23
|1'44.846
|10.488
|0.214
|122.236
|26
|540
| Marco Seefried
Tim Pappas
Dirk Werner
Matteo Cairoli
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|23
|1'45.073
|10.715
|0.227
|121.972
|27
|73
| Patrick Long
Patrick Lindsey
Nicholas Boulle
Matt Campbell
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|27
|1'45.100
|10.742
|0.027
|121.941
|28
|71
| Fabian Schiller
Dominik Baumann
Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|24
|1'45.108
|10.750
|0.008
|121.932
|29
|46
| Fabio Babini
Emanuele Busnelli
Taylor Proto
Giacomo Altoè
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|27
|1'45.128
|10.770
|0.020
|121.909
|30
|12
| Townsend Bell
Jeff Segal
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|24
|1'45.153
|10.795
|0.025
|121.880
|31
|11
| Rolf Ineichen
Mirko Bortolotti
Rik Breukers
Christian Engelhart
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|21
|1'45.299
|10.941
|0.146
|121.711
|32
|86
| A.J. Allmendinger
Justin Marks
Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|20
|1'45.330
|10.972
|0.031
|121.675
|33
|99
| Klaus Bachler
Sven Muller
Alfred Renauer
Juergen Haering
Steffen Goerig
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|25
|1'45.358
|11.000
|0.028
|121.642
|34
|29
| Daniel Morad
Dries Vanthoor
Christopher Mies
Richard Feller
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|22
|1'45.383
|11.025
|0.025
|121.614
|35
|63
| Toni Vilander
Dominik Farnbacher
Cooper MacNeil
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|23
|1'45.495
|11.137
|0.112
|121.484
|36
|88
| Ian James
Frederic Vervisch
Kelvin van der Linde
Roman DeAngelis
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|21
|1'45.505
|11.147
|0.010
|121.473
|37
|44
| Andy Lally
Marco Mapelli
Spencer Pumpelly
John Potter
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|19
|1'45.554
|11.196
|0.049
|121.417
|38
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Jens Klingmann
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|26
|1'45.634
|11.276
|0.080
|121.325
|39
|13
| Andrea Bertolini
Victor Franzoni
Chico Longo
Marcos Gomes
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|25
|1'45.756
|11.398
|0.122
|121.185
|40
|57
| Simona de Silvestro
Katherine Legge
Christina Nielsen
Ana Figueiredo
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|23
|1'45.996
|11.638
|0.240
|120.910
|41
|8
| Ryan Dalziel
Parker Chase
Ezequiel Perez Companc
Christopher Haase
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|21
|1'46.174
|11.816
|0.178
|120.708
|42
|19
| Markus Winkelhock
Andrew Davis
Will Hardeman
Alex Riberas
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|17
|1'46.275
|11.917
|0.101
|120.593
|43
|47
| Don Yount
Milos Pavlovic
Steve Dunn
Linus Lundqvist
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|26
|1'46.284
|11.926
|0.009
|120.583
|44
|9
| Scott Hargrove
Lars Kern
Dennis Olsen
Zacharie Robichon
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|25
|1'46.602
|12.244
|0.318
|120.223
|45
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Luca Stolz
Felipe Fraga
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|3
|1'48.173
|13.815
|1.571
|118.477
|46
|48
| Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Andrea Caldarelli
Ryan Hardwick
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|2
|1'51.289
|16.931
|3.116
|115.160
|47
|54
| Loic Duval
Romain Dumas
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Daytona 24
|Drivers
|Filipe Albuquerque
|Teams
|Action Express Racing
|Author
|David Malsher