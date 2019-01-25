Sign in
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Practice report

Rolex 24: Albuquerque leads final practice for AXR

David Malsher
By: David Malsher
41m ago

Defending Rolex 24 Hours winners, the #5 Action Express Racing team, topped the last practice session at Daytona with its Cadillac 0.4sec ahead of its nearest rival.

Filipe Albuquerque yesterday suffered a brake fire in the AXR Cadillac DPi-V.R that prevented him from setting a qualifying time but had no such issues this morning on his way to a 1min34.358sec lap of the 3.56-mile road course. Earlier this morning, it was announced that due to a travel issue for Mike Conway, the #5 Cadillac will be shared between just three drivers, the winning combo from 2018 – Albuquerque, fellow full-timer Joao Barbosa and the retiring Christian Fittipaldi.

Precisely four-tenths behind the Caddy in this last practice was the #55 Mazda of Olivier Pla, who in turn was over three-tenths up on the second AXR entry of Pipo Derani.

2016 IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud slotted his Acura ARX-05 into fourth spot ahead of the second Mazda of Rene Rast, while Stephen Simpson took sixth for JDC-Miller Motorsports ahead of the team’s first race with a DPi car.

Enzo Guibbert produced fastest LMP2 time for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport, approximately 2.3sec off the fastest DPi.

Frederic Makowiecki grabbed top spot in GT Le Mans with the polesitting #911 Porsche 911 RSR, 0.134sec ahead of the #66 Ford GT of Dirk Muller, which ground to a halt on course in the hands of Sebastien Bourdais and caused the session’s only red flag.

Jan Magnussen was third fastest in the #3 Corvette which will roll off from the front row of the GTLM field tomorrow afternoon, while Richard Westbrook produced the fourth best time this morning in the second Ford.

Pedro Lamy in the Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 was quickest of the GT Daytona entries, while Nick Cassidy put his AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus into second spot ahead of two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs from Black Swan Racing and Park Place Motorsports.

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, Practice 4:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 5 Brazil Christian Fittipaldi
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Portugal Joao Barbosa 		DPi Cadillac DPi 24 1'34.358     135.823
2 55 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
France Olivier Pla
United States Jonathan Bomarito 		DPi Mazda DPi 15 1'34.758 0.400 0.400 135.250
3 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Eric Curran
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		DPi Cadillac DPi 27 1'35.087 0.729 0.329 134.782
4 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
France Simon Pagenaud
United States Dane Cameron 		DPi Acura DPi 24 1'35.182 0.824 0.095 134.647
5 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Germany Timo Bernhard
Germany René Rast
United States Tristan Nunez 		DPi Mazda DPi 15 1'35.430 1.072 0.248 134.297
6 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
Colombia Juan Piedrahita
United States Chris Miller
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		DPi Cadillac DPi 28 1'35.467 1.109 0.037 134.245
7 7 United States Alexander Rossi
Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor 		DPi Acura DPi 19 1'35.610 1.252 0.143 134.045
8 50 United States Kyle Kaiser
Austria Rene Binder
United States Will Owen
Agustin Canapino 		DPi Cadillac DPi 24 1'36.017 1.659 0.407 133.476
9 85 Brazil Rubens Barrichello
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco 		DPi Cadillac DPi 18 1'36.043 1.685 0.026 133.440
10 52 United States Matt McMurry
United States Mark Kvamme
France Enzo Guibbert
France Gabriel Aubry 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 26 1'36.433 2.075 0.390 132.901
11 81 France Nicolas Lapierre
Sweden Henrik Hedman
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Australia James Allen 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 26 1'36.998 2.640 0.565 132.126
12 18 Venezuela Pastor Maldonado
Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Colombia Sebastian Saavedra
Ireland Ryan Cullen 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 28 1'37.127 2.769 0.129 131.951
13 10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Renger van der Zande 		DPi Cadillac DPi 17 1'37.228 2.870 0.101 131.814
14 38 United States Kris Wright
United States Kyle Masson
Canada Cameron Cassels
Robert Masson 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 27 1'38.464 4.106 1.236 130.159
15 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Patrick Pilet
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 21 1'42.478 8.120 4.014 125.061
16 66 France Sébastien Bourdais
United States Joey Hand
Germany Dirk Muller 		GTLM Ford GT 11 1'42.612 8.254 0.134 124.898
17 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 23 1'42.644 8.286 0.032 124.859
18 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
New Zealand Scott Dixon
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTLM Ford GT 22 1'42.845 8.487 0.201 124.615
19 24 United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
Australia Chaz Mostert
Italy Alex Zanardi 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 24 1'43.175 8.817 0.330 124.216
20 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Mathieu Jaminet 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 22 1'43.191 8.833 0.016 124.197
21 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Austria Philipp Eng
United States Colton Herta 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 21 1'43.210 8.852 0.019 124.174
22 62 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Davide Rigon
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Spain Miguel Molina 		GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 25 1'43.360 9.002 0.150 123.994
23 4 Switzerland Marcel Fassler
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 23 1'43.425 9.067 0.065 123.916
24 51 Portugal Pedro Lamy
Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Austria Mathias Lauda
Brazil Daniel Serra 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 26 1'44.632 10.274 1.207 122.486
25 14 United States Austin Cindric
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
Richard Heistand
New Zealand Nick Cassidy 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 23 1'44.846 10.488 0.214 122.236
26 540 Germany Marco Seefried
United States Tim Pappas
Germany Dirk Werner
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 23 1'45.073 10.715 0.227 121.972
27 73 United States Patrick Long
United States Patrick Lindsey
United States Nicholas Boulle
Australia Matt Campbell 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 27 1'45.100 10.742 0.027 121.941
28 71 Germany Fabian Schiller
Austria Dominik Baumann
Germany Maximilian Buhk
JC Perez 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 24 1'45.108 10.750 0.008 121.932
29 46 Italy Fabio Babini
Italy Emanuele Busnelli
United Kingdom Taylor Proto
Italy Giacomo Altoè 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 27 1'45.128 10.770 0.020 121.909
30 12 United States Townsend Bell
United States Jeff Segal
United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 24 1'45.153 10.795 0.025 121.880
31 11 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Netherlands Rik Breukers
Germany Christian Engelhart 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 21 1'45.299 10.941 0.146 121.711
32 86 United States A.J. Allmendinger
United States Justin Marks
Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 20 1'45.330 10.972 0.031 121.675
33 99 Austria Klaus Bachler
Germany Sven Muller
Germany Alfred Renauer
Juergen Haering
Steffen Goerig 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 25 1'45.358 11.000 0.028 121.642
34 29 Canada Daniel Morad
Belgium Dries Vanthoor 
Germany Christopher Mies
Switzerland Richard Feller 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 22 1'45.383 11.025 0.025 121.614
35 63 Finland Toni Vilander
Germany Dominik Farnbacher
United States Cooper MacNeil
Jeff Westphal 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 23 1'45.495 11.137 0.112 121.484
36 88 United Kingdom Ian James
Belgium Frederic Vervisch
South Africa Kelvin van der Linde
Roman DeAngelis 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 21 1'45.505 11.147 0.010 121.473
37 44 United States Andy Lally
Italy Marco Mapelli
United States Spencer Pumpelly
United States John Potter 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 19 1'45.554 11.196 0.049 121.417
38 96 United States Bill Auberlen
Germany Jens Klingmann
United States Robby Foley
United States Dillon Machavern 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 26 1'45.634 11.276 0.080 121.325
39 13 Italy Andrea Bertolini
Brazil Victor Franzoni
Chico Longo
Marcos Gomes 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 25 1'45.756 11.398 0.122 121.185
40 57 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen
Ana Figueiredo 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 23 1'45.996 11.638 0.240 120.910
41 8 United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
United States Parker Chase
Argentina Ezequiel Perez Companc
Germany Christopher Haase 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 21 1'46.174 11.816 0.178 120.708
42 19 Germany Markus Winkelhock
United States Andrew Davis
United States Will Hardeman
Spain Alex Riberas 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 17 1'46.275 11.917 0.101 120.593
43 47 United States Don Yount
Serbia Milos Pavlovic
Steve Dunn
Sweden Linus Lundqvist 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 26 1'46.284 11.926 0.009 120.583
44 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Lars Kern
Norway Dennis Olsen
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 25 1'46.602 12.244 0.318 120.223
45 33 Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
United States Ben Keating
Germany Luca Stolz
Felipe Fraga 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 3 1'48.173 13.815 1.571 118.477
46 48 United States Corey Lewis
United States Bryan Sellers
Italy Andrea Caldarelli
United States Ryan Hardwick 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2 1'51.289 16.931 3.116 115.160
47 54 France Loic Duval
France Romain Dumas
United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		DPi Nissan DPi        
Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Filipe Albuquerque
Teams Action Express Racing
Author David Malsher

