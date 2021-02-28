Top events
Previous / Remainder of Ty Gibbs' 2021 Xfinity schedule revealed
NASCAR XFINITY / Homestead / Race report

Myatt Snider snags first Xfinity win in dramatic Homestead race

By:

Myatt Snider captured the checkered flag for the first time in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career after a dramatic race Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

shares
comments
Myatt Snider, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro TaxSlayer celebrates his win
Myatt Snider, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro TaxSlayer celebrates his win
Myatt Snider, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro TaxSlayer celebrates his win
Race start
Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang PPG

Tyler Reddick was just 0.085s behind at the finish line. Brandon Jones, Daniel Hemric and Jeb Burton rounded out the top-five.

"Yeah, Hell yes!" Snider said as he crossed the finish line. "Man, I love you guys. Oh hell, never forget your first one.

"I guess I learned my lesson on that first (overtime restart). I spun the wheels and I didn't spin the wheels on the next one and I thought I might have a chance. It's been a rough journey, but we're here with a win and I can't complain."

Asked how nervous he was on the final restart, the Richard Childress Racing driver said: "I knew Tyler had a lot of experience as a Cup driver so I knew it wasn't going to be an easy task beating him. Luckily, we did it. I can't thank everybody enough."

The 26-year-old led just five laps.

Jeb Burton, Austin Cindric, Justin Haley, Brett Moffitt, Ryan Sieg and Jeremy Clements filled out the rest of the top-ten.

At the start of the final stage, Cindric was put three-wide but held on to the position.

With 70 laps to go, Justin Allgaier tried to cut up in front of Riley Herbst exiting Turn 2, but was not clear. The two collided and Allgaier’s race was over. Ty Dillon went to the garage soon after suffering a hole in the radiator. 

Cindric remained in control of the race until a caution with 58 laps to go for Colby Howard.

On the ensuing restart, Cindric lost several positions. Jones and A.J. Allmendinger were left to battle for the race lead.

Our Motorsports was one of the few teams who pitted during the most recent caution and charged through the field. 

With 36 laps remaining, Moffitt took the race lead. Soon after, Noah Gragson ran him down and moved out front.

As the laps clicked away, Moffitt got into the outside wall and cut down a right rear tire. The race stayed green, but not for long as disaster struck for the race leader. 

David Starr cut down a tire and shot up the track. Gragson ran into the back of the No. 13 machine, ending his race.

 

"What are you going to do, you got dipshits in the way every single week," said Gragson. "It's a shame, we've dominated the last three races including this race and had stuff like this happens."

He continued: "Definitely a bummer. They know who won this race, based off speed the last three times we’ve been here ... There’s only one thing we know how to do and that’s rebound."

He finished 34th.

The incident set up a two-lap shootout in overtime with Myatt Snider sharing the front row with Tyler Reddick.

The race quickly went into double overtime after a half-spin by A.J. Allmendinger. Snider was able to get away much better this time around and held off a last-lap charge from Reddick to capture the checkered flag.

Stage 1

Cindric started the race from pole position and led early on. Gragson and Reddick charged from deep in the field and entered the top-ten within 25 laps. Gragson made it as far as third before the first caution flag of the race.

With 15 laps to go in the stage, Stefan Parsons spun exiting Turn 4. 

A handful of cars pitted with Daniel Hemric striking his tire carrier, sending one of the tires flying. The man, Josh Shipplett was taken to the infield care center for evaluation. He also crews for Denny Hamlin in the Cup Series.

 

Those who pitted for tires charged through the field with Justin Haley moving from 20th to 1st in just over two laps.

His Kaulig Racing teammate A.J. Allmendinger challenged him and was able to get by for the Stage 1 victory. Haley was second, followed by Hemric, H. Burton, J. Burton, Allgaier, B. Jones, Berry, Annett, Gragson.

Cindric was 14th, having stayed out during the Parsons yellow.

Stage 2

Santino Ferrucci’s NASCAR debut went sour during the second stage, forced to pit road after contacting the outside wall. He was then penalized for running over equipment.

With 13 laps to go, there was caution for fluid on the track. During the yellow, Harrison Burton blew up while running seventh, ending his race.

Cindric restarted 22nd, but quickly cut through the field. After some daring passes and one move that put him four-wide, he claimed the Stage 2 victory.

Snider, Gragson, Herbst, B. Jones, Clements, Sieg, Allmendinger, J. Burton and Cassill rounded out the top-ten.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 2 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 179 2:30'59.265     5
2 23 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 179 2:30'59.350 0.085 0.085 8
3 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 179 2:30'59.428 0.163 0.078 6
4 18 United States Daniel Hemric Toyota 179 2:30'59.571 0.306 0.143  
5 10 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 179 2:30'59.801 0.536 0.230  
6 22 United States Austin Cindric Ford 179 2:31'00.197 0.932 0.396 63
7 11 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 179 2:31'00.465 1.200 0.268 5
8 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 179 2:31'01.347 2.082 0.882 6
9 39 United States Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 179 2:31'01.566 2.301 0.219  
10 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 179 2:31'01.573 2.308 0.007 3
11 8 Josh Berry Chevrolet 179 2:31'01.701 2.436 0.128  
12 98 Riley Herbst Ford 179 2:31'01.962 2.697 0.261  
13 17 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 179 2:31'02.053 2.788 0.091  
14 1 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 179 2:31'02.326 3.061 0.273  
15 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 179 2:31'02.614 3.349 0.288 45
16 36 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 179 2:31'02.654 3.389 0.040  
17 66 United States Carl Long Toyota 179 2:31'03.560 4.295 0.906  
18 90 Dexter Bean Chevrolet 179 2:31'03.712 4.447 0.152  
19 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 179 2:31'03.955 4.690 0.243  
20 4 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 179 2:31'04.484 5.219 0.529  
21 48 United States Jade Buford Chevrolet 179 2:31'05.553 6.288 1.069  
22 13 United States David Starr Toyota 179 2:31'05.825 6.560 0.272  
23 0 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt Chevrolet 179 2:31'05.839 6.574 0.014  
24 61 United States Chad Finchum Toyota 179 2:31'07.132 7.867 1.293  
25 6 United States Ryan Vargas Chevrolet 179 2:31'08.149 8.884 1.017  
26 47 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 179 2:31'25.825 26.560 17.676  
27 92 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 178 2:31'03.046 1 Lap 1 Lap  
28 07 Joe Jr. Chevrolet 178 2:31'04.091 1 Lap 1.045  
29 52 United States Gray Gaulding Chevrolet 178 2:31'07.017 1 Lap 2.926  
30 5 United States Matt Mills Chevrolet 178 2:31'09.048 1 Lap 2.031  
31 26 United States Santino Ferrucci Toyota 177 2:31'07.147 2 Laps 1 Lap  
32 99 United States Stefan Parsons Toyota 177 2:31'08.947 2 Laps 1.800  
33 78 United States Jesse Little Chevrolet 177 2:31'09.177 2 Laps 0.230  
34 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 165 2:11'04.826 14 Laps 12 Laps 34
35 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 152 2:10'15.448 27 Laps 13 Laps  
36 74 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 148 2:02'26.075 31 Laps 4 Laps  
37 15 Colby Howard Chevrolet 109 1:31'58.999 70 Laps 39 Laps 3
38 54 United States Ty Dillon Toyota 102 1:27'56.528 77 Laps 7 Laps  
39 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 98 1:21'50.674 81 Laps 4 Laps  
40 20 United States Harrison Burton Toyota 70 57'09.357 109 Laps 28 Laps 1

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Homestead
Drivers Tyler Reddick , Myatt Snider , Noah Gragson
Author Nick DeGroot

