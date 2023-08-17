NASCAR 2023 Watkins Glen schedule, entry list, and how to watch
The playoff picture has shifted dramatically after Michael McDowell's big win at the Indianapolis Road Course.
McDowell battled Daniel Suarez and later Chase Elliott, holding on to earn his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory and his first since the 2021 Daytona 500.
Ford has now won three straight Cup races. McDowell's win locked him into the playoffs and moved Bubba Wallace down to the cut-line, who now holds a 28-point buffer to Suarez.
Truex continues to lead the regular season standings, now 60pts clear of his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin.
Kyle Larson is the defending winner at Watkins Glen. With just two races to go in the playoffs, there have been 14 different winners with 13 of them now locked into the playoffs (Shane van Gisbergen not eligible).
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang
Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Watkins Glen schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, August 18
6:00 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Series race (41 laps) - FS1
Saturday, August 19
10:30 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - NBC Sports App
11:00 a.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - NBC Sports App
12:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
1:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
3:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (82 laps) - USA NETWORK
Sunday, August 20
3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen Race (90 laps) - USA NETWORK
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, August 20
- TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (20/20/50) - 90 laps
- TV channel: USA | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Reser's Fine Foods Toyota Camry and Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, SiriusXM Radio Toyota Camry
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Watkins Glen?
36 cars are on the entry list with three no entries. Mike Rockenfeller is again driving the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet while Andy Lally moves from the No. 51 RWR Ford to the No. 15. Cole Custer is back behind the wheel of the No. 51 machine.
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Kyle Larson
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Chase Elliott
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Denny Hamlin
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|Andy Lally
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Bubba Wallace
|
Toyota
|
24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Michael McDowell
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Mike Rockenfeller
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Ford
|
99
|
Daniel Suarez
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
