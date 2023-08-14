McDowell's Indy Road Course win 'hardly a Cinderella story'
Michael McDowell had already earned a win in the NASCAR Cup Series’ biggest race, but his victory Sunday provides the opportunity for a career-defining season.
Wins have been hard to come by in McDowell’s journeyman Cup career but his shock victory in the 2021 Daytona 500 put him in Victory Lane on NASCAR’s biggest stage.
McDowell and his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team qualified for the 16-driver playoff field for the first time with that win, but his best finish in the final 10 races was 16th (twice) and he ended up last in the playoff standings.
While he entered Sunday’s race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course without a win this season, he has been running much more consistently.
McDowell was still in contention to make the playoff field on points with three races remaining in the regular season, but Sunday changed all that.
He picked up the first stage victory of his career in Stage 1 and emerged from the final round of green flag pit stops with the lead over Chase Elliott – something he never relinquished for the final 30 of 82 laps.
It was a dominant, emphatic victory that not only solidified McDowell’s spot in the 2023 playoffs but shows he and his FRM team plan to be much more than participants in the championship battle.
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang
Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images
“To basically dominate the weekend is hardly a ‘Cinderella’ story,” said FRM’s general manager Jerry Freeze. “We’ve been fortunate, this is the fourth Cup win that Front Row Motorsports has had, and I think you could say that the first three, circumstances kind of played their way into being in the position to get the checkered flag at the end.
“But this one was just a real butt-kicking, and so I’m especially proud of this win.”
Freeze should be.
Not only did FRM bring a car that showed speed all weekend, but McDowell had to fend off a couple of the Cup Series’ best road course talents to seal the win.
Not to mention, the race was filled with a contingent of international stars, including three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen who shocked the sport with a win in the Chicago Street Race last month in his series debut.
“I don’t know that we’re quite there as a top-10 team. I do feel like every weekend we’re a solid top-15 team if we just execute our race,” Freeze said. “If you give (McDowell) the same car that these other guys have, he’s going to really show that he can get it done.
“I think the way the rules have changed and with the Next Gen car coming in, it’s really kind of played in that mid-sized teams’ favor that if you’re doing the right things, you can be competitive.
“We’ve just got to keep on investing in those areas to try and improve our team and become a more constant top 10 threat, and when making the playoffs isn’t such a big story, it’s maybe expected.”
McDowell, 38, is under no illusion there have been some circumstances that have contributed to the unusual playoff scenarios this year – namely missed races by drivers Elliott and Alex Bowman – but he “100 percent” believes he’s in a better position than in 2021.
“I think today was more special for me than the 500. Not that it was bigger than the 500 – I don’t want anybody to write that. It’s not bigger than the 500,” he said.
“The 500 is the biggest race you can win, but it was more special to me because of how we did it. We dominated the race. We had the fastest car, and we executed.
“That’s what dreams are made of.”
How far can he go in the playoffs?
And does McDowell dare think of the possibility of contending for a series title?
“We have the building blocks to do it. We have the foundation to do it. We just need a few more things to do it,” he said.
“Until we have more support, it's going to be hard to make it a championship-contending team week-in and week-out, but I think we have the building blocks to go in that direction.”
Related video
Latest news
How F1 2023 has better balanced the handling conundrum of racing games
How F1 2023 has better balanced the handling conundrum of racing games How F1 2023 has better balanced the handling conundrum of racing games
Isle of Man TT 2024 dates revealed
Isle of Man TT 2024 dates revealed Isle of Man TT 2024 dates revealed
Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023
Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023 Piastri: Fighting for F1 podiums a "distant dream" at the start of 2023
Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation"
Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation" Honda's F1 side now involved in ending its MotoGP "stagnation"
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.