Subscribe
Previous / McDowell's Indy Road Course win 'hardly a Cinderella story' Next / NASCAR star Kyle Larson to run Indy 500 rookie orientation in October
NASCAR Cup / Watkins Glen Analysis

How McDowell's Indy triumph changed the playoff picture

Michael McDowell's dominant victory at the Indy Road Course completely changed the playoff picture, locking the Front Row Motorsports driver in and moving the cut-line as a result.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang and Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Entering the Cup race at Indianapolis, rookie Ty Gibbs held the 16th and final spot. He was just three points ahead of McDowell and five points clear of Daniel Suarez.

Bubba Wallace entered the weekend above Gibbs and 58 points to the good.

Had there been a repeat winner, former Cup champions Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick would have been able to breathe a sigh of relief, knowing their points margins would likely be enough to protect them in the coming weeks.

But that didn't happen. Instead, McDowell won and everything suddenly changed. In fact, the top-three finishers all entered IMS without a win this year, putting on display just how competitive the Cup Series is right now. Chase Elliott finished second and Suarez third, and they will get another opportunity to further shake things up at Watkins Glen this weekend.

Losing ground

Despite a strong showing and a third-place finish, Suarez fell from just five points below to 28pts out. McDowell's win vaulted him above Gibbs, Wallace, Keselowski, and Harvick.

Gibbs, who finished 12th and scored no stage points, went from being just inside the playoffs to facing what will likely be a must-win situation, 49pts out.

On the hot seat

Wallace finished 18th and scored no stage points as well. He lost 30pts to the cut-line and is now on the bubble himself. Should there be another new winner over the next two weeks, his points margin to Suarez will no longer matter. He will be out, missing the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year.

Harvick is currently sixth in regular season points and Keselowski eighth, both over 140 points ahead of Suarez. But should a driver outside the playoffs win at The Glen, one of them will be on the hot seat heading into what is sure to be a frantic and unpredictable race at Daytona.

We saw a situation just last year where Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. faced a similar predicament. Both ranked high in the regular season points, but were without wins. They went into Daytona knowing that one of them could be eliminated, despite their consistency throughout the season.

Austin Dillon claimed the checkered flag that day, and Truex, who is now on his way to winning the 2023 regular season title, was knocked out of the playoffs.

Win or nothing

While there remains a pathway for someone like Suarez to point their way in, other drivers are in a far dire straits. Hendrick Motorsports' Elliott and Alex Bowman, who have both missed multiple races this year, simply have to find Victory Lane. There are 12 drivers behind the HMS duo facing the same reality, including three of the four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers (Chase Briscoe, Aric Almirola, Ryan Preece). 

Others facing a must-win situation: A.J. AllmendingerAustin Cindric, Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie, Todd Gilliland, Erik Jones, Austin Dillon, Harrison Burton, Ty Dillon.

The pressure is on, and with another road course and then a superspeedway to end the regular season, just about anything can still happen.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

McDowell's Indy Road Course win 'hardly a Cinderella story'

NASCAR star Kyle Larson to run Indy 500 rookie orientation in October
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Van Gisbergen leads ringers with top-ten finish at Indianapolis

Van Gisbergen leads ringers with top-ten finish at Indianapolis

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

Van Gisbergen leads ringers with top-ten finish at Indianapolis Van Gisbergen leads ringers with top-ten finish at Indianapolis

2023 NASCAR Cup Indy Road Course race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Indy Road Course race results

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

2023 NASCAR Cup Indy Road Course race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Indy Road Course race results

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Kevin Harvick More from
Kevin Harvick
Harvick: The racing "is so intense every week" with current Cup car

Harvick: The racing "is so intense every week" with current Cup car

NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire

Harvick: The racing "is so intense every week" with current Cup car Harvick: The racing "is so intense every week" with current Cup car

Busch Light agrees to multi-year deal with Ross Chastain

Busch Light agrees to multi-year deal with Ross Chastain

NASCAR Cup

Busch Light agrees to multi-year deal with Ross Chastain Busch Light agrees to multi-year deal with Ross Chastain

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

NASCAR Cup

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024 Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

Latest news

Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress

Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress

F1 Formula 1

Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress

Krack: Aston Martin F1 and Alonso "don't need to manage each other"

Krack: Aston Martin F1 and Alonso "don't need to manage each other"

F1 Formula 1

Krack: Aston Martin F1 and Alonso "don't need to manage each other" Krack: Aston Martin F1 and Alonso "don't need to manage each other"

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Prime
Prime
FE Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Red Bull surprised F1 rivals took so long to understand its DRS secret

Red Bull surprised F1 rivals took so long to understand its DRS secret

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull surprised F1 rivals took so long to understand its DRS secret Red Bull surprised F1 rivals took so long to understand its DRS secret

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe